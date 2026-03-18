Exclusive | ‘This is Ranveer Singh’s year’: How Sara Arjun hyped her burger bacha Raghav Sharma for Dhurandhar 2

When Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh’s characters Yalina and Hamza went for a date in Dhurandhar , they spoke about a ‘burger bacha’. In the Aditya Dhar film, they meant the slang used for privileged, westernised and affluent youth in Pakistan. But it reminded us of Sara’s old advertisement, where a young boy bought her a burger. Now that Sara is all grown up, she recreated the ad and this time she was joined by actor and content creator Raghav Sharma as her new ‘burger bacha’. Well, as the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrives in theatres, Raghav tells HT City how Sara hyped him about the film on set.

From mimicking Akshaye Khanna to becoming Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun’s ‘burger bacha’, Raghav Sharma has come a long way. Revealing what Sara told him about Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the set of their ad, Raghav exclusively told us, “She was very proud. She told me this is about to go crazy, this is Ranveer Singh’s year, and he is about to go mad, and he is about to kill it out there. So I’m really looking forward to that because Sara has already hyped me, ‘Beware! You are in for a treat.’”

Talking about his experience of working with Sara and how she was on set, Raghav shared, “She was actually very kind and humble. Before going to set you have questions on your mind, ‘Oh she’s a big actor now, how would she be around you, will she speak to you?’ But as soon as I went on set, she walked in and was kind enough to approach me.” Coming to the Dhurandhar 2 trailer, he went on to add, “Now that I have seen her in person, she looks like this cute little child walking out with her parents. But she’s so different onscreen. It’s like you are watching this really mature woman out there, who knows her shit, and she can do whatever she wants. But in real, she is the sweetest and the kindest girl you can imagine. If I had to use an adjective for Sara, it would be ‘pure’, because that is what she resonates.”