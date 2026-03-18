Exclusive | ‘This is Ranveer Singh’s year’: How Sara Arjun hyped her burger bacha Raghav Sharma for Dhurandhar 2
Sara Arjun's ‘burger bacha’ Raghav Sharma reveals what she told him about Dhurandhar 2 while working together on an ad
When Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh’s characters Yalina and Hamza went for a date in Dhurandhar, they spoke about a ‘burger bacha’. In the Aditya Dhar film, they meant the slang used for privileged, westernised and affluent youth in Pakistan. But it reminded us of Sara’s old advertisement, where a young boy bought her a burger. Now that Sara is all grown up, she recreated the ad and this time she was joined by actor and content creator Raghav Sharma as her new ‘burger bacha’. Well, as the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrives in theatres, Raghav tells HT City how Sara hyped him about the film on set.
From mimicking Akshaye Khanna to becoming Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun’s ‘burger bacha’, Raghav Sharma has come a long way. Revealing what Sara told him about Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the set of their ad, Raghav exclusively told us, “She was very proud. She told me this is about to go crazy, this is Ranveer Singh’s year, and he is about to go mad, and he is about to kill it out there. So I’m really looking forward to that because Sara has already hyped me, ‘Beware! You are in for a treat.’”
Talking about his experience of working with Sara and how she was on set, Raghav shared, “She was actually very kind and humble. Before going to set you have questions on your mind, ‘Oh she’s a big actor now, how would she be around you, will she speak to you?’ But as soon as I went on set, she walked in and was kind enough to approach me.” Coming to the Dhurandhar 2 trailer, he went on to add, “Now that I have seen her in person, she looks like this cute little child walking out with her parents. But she’s so different onscreen. It’s like you are watching this really mature woman out there, who knows her shit, and she can do whatever she wants. But in real, she is the sweetest and the kindest girl you can imagine. If I had to use an adjective for Sara, it would be ‘pure’, because that is what she resonates.”
Opening up about his journey as a mimic, content creator and actor, Raghav shared, “So this began back in class 7th when I used to mimic a lot of actors and teachers back in school. So I always wanted to be an actor, since 7th grade. Which is why I started doing theatre, plays. After that I wanted to do camera and camera opportunities itni aasani se nahi aa rahi thi. So started content creation and began mimicking all these characters in all of that. So, this was back in 2022-2023, when Drishyam 2 was just out. I was very mesmerised by the way Akshaye Khanna was performing in the film. I was like ‘wow’, the screen presence, the aura, everything was so fascinating to me as an actor and as an individual. So I wanted to recreate something of that sort. So I returned to mimicry and tried impersonating Akshaye Khanna.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahima Pandey
Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More