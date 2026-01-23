Was Sara Arjun talking to Ranveer Singh about THIS Burger Bacha in Dhurandhar? Yalina’s 15 year old ad goes viral

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar made history within a month of release in cinema halls. From Akshaye Khanna’s unmatchable swag to the adrenaline rush, from Ranveer Singh’s transformation to the crazy background score: the team knew they were making something unforgettable with this film. One major highlight was definitely Ranveer and Sara Arjun aka Yalina’s fresh onscreen chemistry, which won hearts and finally put a rest to the age-gap debates which made headlines pre-release. Well, in the film, Ranveer and Sara eventually get married. But netizens have now found the Burger Bacha that Sara’s onscreen father Rakesh Bedi aka Jameel Jamali wanted her to marry.

For the uninitiated, the term ‘Burger Bacha’ is a slang used for privileged, westernised and affluent youth in Pakistan. In a scene from Dhurandhar , Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun are seen sitting in a theatre. While watching the movie on this date, Sara aka Yalina says, “Zyaada din wahan reh gayi, toh papa kisi Burger Bache se meri shaadi kara denga.” Hearing this, Ranveer asks, “Burger Bache se nahi toh aur kiss se shaadi karogi?” Well, 15 years ago, Sara had shot an ad for a fast food chain, where a young boy she calls her boyfriend buys her a burger. This old ad is now going viral.

Netizens in the comment section are drawing parallels between the Aditya Dhar film and the old ad. One such comment read, “Ranveer saying, ‘Burger bacche se shaadi nahi karogi to aur kisse karogi’ was reference to this??,” whereas another social media user stated: “That burger baccha dialogueee!! Lolll.” Another netizen shared, “Always into toxic relationships since a kid,” whereas a comment read, “Hamza Burger ke sath pataake bhi layega....ruko jara sabar karo 😂.”

Sara and Ranveer will now reunite as Yalina and Hamza in Dhurandhar 2, when the film arrives in theatres on March 19.