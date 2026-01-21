Sara Arjun talks about Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh, breaks silence on age gap debate: ‘I knew it was justified…’

After the success of Dhurandhar , actor Sara Arjun is now busy gearing up for her next film. Titled Euphoria , the bold youth-centric social drama also starring Bhumika Chawla is set to arrive in theatres on February 6. But much to the delight of fans, during promotional events, Sara has candidly opened up about the much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 , where she will reunite with co-stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna on March 19. In her recent interview, the young actor addressed her widely talked about 20-year-old age gap with Ranveer, who portrays her onscreen lover and later husband.

In a chat with NDTV, talking about the age gap debate regarding her and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar , Sara Arjun stated, “All the noise (is) on social media, right? And I’m not very active. I didn’t partake in it much… I also feel everybody has an opinion. I really believe in ‘live and let live’… It’s their opinion… It doesn’t do anything to how I think… I knew the story, and I knew it was justified, and that’s it.” Sara explained that she is distant from social media and online trends. While her parents often show her ‘nice things’ they find interesting and she enjoys them, the actor herself has remained largely inactive on social platforms and rarely follows social media news. Since these debates online about her and Ranveer took place pre-release, Sara barely saw anything.

Sara further shared how in her boarding school, the students had limited access to devices. When she graduated, she got busy and did not develop a habit of social media, which she is happy about because for entertainment she chooses other things. Talking about her darling co-star Ranveer, Sara shared, “He is just such a friendly human, and he’s so encouraging, so sweet. I didn’t feel intimidated at all. He never used his seniority to make me feel like that. In fact, he was the most encouraging person; he’s just the best. I love him so much as a person, and I always say that he’s going to be my most favourite co-actor… No matter who I work with in the future, I don’t think anybody can top Ranveer; he has set the bar so high. As an actor, he’s so involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the whole set. He looks at it (filmmaking) as teamwork. He’s equally involved in what you are doing, and equally involved in what the person on set was designing, the set is doing. So those things really matter. He carries all of us together.”

Well, fans can’t wait to see Yalina aka Sara back with Ranveer as Hamza when Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19.