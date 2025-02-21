Farhan Akhtar recalls shooting Lakshya in Ladakh, calls it ‘incredibly special’ to return for 120 Bahadur

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar prefers going the extra mile for his films — literally. From the Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta-starrer Lakshya (2004), his debut film as a director, to his upcoming film 120 Bahadur where he portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Ladakh has been a top choice for Farhan. Farhan Akhtar offered glimpses to his fans as he shot for 120 Bahadur in Ladakh.

As a filmmaker, Farhan shares he has always preferred using real locations rather than relying on green screens, which often presents its own set of challenges. He tells us, “I love Ladakh, and shooting at actual places is always preferred. Technology has come a long way, it’s a tremendous tool for filmmakers. The thing is, it was easier this time, as it became more production friendly. When we went there to shoot Lakshya 20 years back, the infrastructure was very different. Getting to Ladakh was very difficult, the roads were terrible, there was hardly anything there.”

The 51-year-old further recounts the difficulties of shooting in Ladakh during the Lakshya days. “There were no mobile phones and communication was difficult during Lakshya’s shoot. This time, things were simpler,” he says, adding, “I still remember, everything that had to be shot the next day in Chang La Pass, would be discussed the previous evening. We couldn’t call the base and change anything while filming was on, none of that existed. It made a huge difference, when we could this time.”

On his experience of returning to Ladakh, Farhan fondly remembers his time shooting portions of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) in the region as well. He said, “I went there to shoot a few portions of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag too (in 2012). However, this time around, it was a proper long schedule. It was incredibly special, and zero complaints about being there.”