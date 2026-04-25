...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Femina Miss India 2nd runner up Dr Sree Advaita: I don't want to be put in a box

Femina Miss India second runner up titleholder Dr Sree Advaita talk about dabbling between medicine and pageantry and what the future holds for her

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 11:26 am IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
Advertisement

A doctor by profession, the 24-year-old Sree Advaita won the title of Femina Miss India second runner up at the recently held finale of KIIT Bhubaneswar presents the 61st Femina Miss India. The titleholder is still going through mixed emotions. “The grandeur of the crown hasn't really been processed by my mind yet. There are bouts of gratitude, but at the same time, there's also a tad bit of want, because I was always a Miss World girl, so a part of me has still not accepted that I'll not be able to do that this year. I'm just surrendering to God’s plan, as I feel there's a lot of scope for me lying ahead,” she says.

Femina Miss India second runner up Dr Sree Advaita

The title comes with responsibility for her, but Sree Advaita understands what she needs to do. “I've always believed that to represent even the tiniest group, you need to know yourself better. You have to question and discuss it with the people involved what needs to be represented. You cannot assume a role on your own, take charge and act upon it,” she insists.

Advaita adds, “I always wanted to do medicine, but I also knew this space will enable me to a point where all parts of me can coexist without me having to choose one over the other. My credibility from medicine comes in handy here, the visibility from modelling comes here, my discipline from dance, my purpose from my NGO, everything has beautifully amalgamated into one entity, and that is what you're seeing right now on this stage.”

Ask her what the future holds for her post the win, and she says, “I'm still figuring it out, but the one thing I know for a fact is that I never want to be defined by what others say and be put into a box. I want to keep exploring whatever I can do, whatever new ventures I can create. And I just hope that at the end of it all, it impacts others as much as it creates an impact on me. I don’t just want personal success but collective progress.”

 
miss world miss india pageantry
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Femina Miss India 2nd runner up Dr Sree Advaita: I don't want to be put in a box
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Femina Miss India 2nd runner up Dr Sree Advaita: I don't want to be put in a box
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.