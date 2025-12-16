Manushi Chhillar shares her full morning routine for glowing, healthy skin: Honey masks, hydrogenated water and more

Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World, recently revealed her detailed morning routine that keeps her skin glowing and healthy. In a December 15 video on her YouTube channel, the 28-year-old actor shared how she starts her day, walking viewers through her skincare rituals and wellness habits that help her maintain radiant skin all day long. From hydration to mindful self-care, Manushi showed how small, consistent steps can make a big difference. Let’s take a closer look at her step-by-step routine. (Also read: Nashik dermatologist shares essential winter skincare tips to combat dryness: 'Get glowing skin in 7–10 days’ ) Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar shares secrets to her radiant skin. (Youtube/@ManushiChhillar)

Face wash

“First things first, I start with washing my face. Now, I only rinse my face with water. I don’t really use a cleanser in the morning because I feel it’s a little too harsh for my skin. My skin is mostly dry,” Manushi explained. She shared that she believes in letting the natural oils produced overnight give her skin a healthy glow. “Remember to pat your face dry, don’t rub. I used to rub my face, and my mom was like, ‘What are you doing to your skin?’”

Honey mask

Next comes one of her favourite steps: “I actually use a honey mask in the morning. Sometimes I wash my face with honey, but today we’re doing a mask because we have some extra minutes. Honey is great for hydration and glow. Normally I’d rub it on and wash it off quickly, but today I’m letting it sit a bit longer.”

Hydrogenated water

While her mask works its magic, Manushi makes her morning drink: hydrogenated water. “This is the first thing I consume every morning. My dad introduced me to it. It has anti-inflammatory properties, is a great antioxidant, and I’ve noticed a surge in energy ever since I started drinking it,” she said.

Pre-workout skincare

Before heading to the gym, she applies a light layer of hydration. “I use ozonated glycerin, which my dad introduced me to. It’s super hydrating, non-comedogenic, and works for both acne-prone and dry skin. I don’t like heavy skincare before a workout.”

Special morning drink

Manushi also shared her unique morning drink: “I start with malic and ascorbic acid, fun fact, most people think citric acid is vitamin C, but it’s actually ascorbic acid. I add a little potassium chloride, iodine, and methylene blue, prescribed by my doctor. I’ve noticed subtle changes in my energy, skin, and inflammation. These small things really count.”

Pre-workout meal

Her pre-workout meal is simple and wholesome. “Most people expect something fancy, but it’s literally a little dal, rice, and ghee. It gives me the right amount of complex carbs and fat before a workout without affecting my weight.”

Post-workout skincare

After her workout and breakfast, Manushi focuses on skincare: “I start with moisturiser. There’s something so therapeutic about it, it’s like massaging your face, thinking about life, and focusing on your breath. Then comes eye cream and sunscreen, a very important step. I became regular with sunscreen in college. Back in school, I didn’t take care of my skin at all.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.