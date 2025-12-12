What actually works for my oily skin: My simple morning-to-evening routine to reduce the shine and avoid acne

For years, managing my oily skin felt like a never-ending battle. Excess oil, enlarged pores, and sudden breakouts were daily struggles, and most of the products only made things worse. Heavy creams clogged my skin, while harsh cleansers left it tight and overproduced oil. Eventually, I realised the key: don’t attack the oil, support the skin instead. Balancing hydration and repairing the skin barrier became my focus, rather than just drying out sebum. Over time, I developed a simple yet effective morning-to-evening routine designed to calm, smooth, and balance my oily skin. Oily skin, no stress: Simple steps I follow daily for calm, smooth skin.(Adobe Stock)

Every product I use serves a purpose, whether it controls oil, prevents breakouts, or keeps the skin hydrated without feeling heavy. This isn’t a generic guide; it’s my personal, tested approach for smooth and hydrated skin. Here’s the product-by-product breakdown of the routine that finally helped my oily skin find balance and feel comfortable all day.

Morning routine: Protect, balance, and block (A.M. routine)

Managing oily skin in the morning isn’t about over-drying; it’s about gentle cleansing, hydration, and sun protection without added shine.

Step 1: Gentle and brightening cleanse

I use the Bioderma pigmentbio foaming cream brightening cleanser every morning, and it has become a staple in my routine. This gentle exfoliating cleanser removes dead skin and excess oil without stripping my skin, thanks to its likely AHA content. It preps my skin perfectly for the next steps, maintains hydration, and gives a smooth, soft texture. My face feels clean, balanced, and ready for moisturiser.

Step 2: Toner for hydration/glow (Use on dehydrated days)

The LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturiser is my go-to for days when my oily skin feels dehydrated. This lightweight dual-function formula instantly boosts moisture while giving a subtle, natural glow. I let it air-dry before layering, and it preps my skin perfectly for makeup, making it look radiant. It simplifies my routine, as no separate moisturiser is needed, while maintaining balanced hydration without feeling heavy or greasy.

Step 3: Moisturiser

The Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturiser has been a game-changer for my oily skin. Lightweight and non-greasy, it repairs and strengthens my skin barrier, keeping oil production in check. Since using it, I’ve noticed fewer breakouts and softer, hydrated skin that feels healthy from within. Affordable yet effective, it’s hands-down the best moisturiser I’ve tried for maintaining balanced, calm, and nourished skin without clogging pores.

Step 4: Sunscreen

The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ is perfect for oily skin. Lightweight, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing, it protects from harmful UV rays without adding shine. I use it every morning, even on indoor days, to maintain healthy skin and prevent damage. It layers effortlessly under makeup, giving a smooth finish and subtle glow. A reliable daily sunscreen that keeps my skin safe and balanced.

Evening routine: Double cleanse, treat, and repair (PM routine)

Evening skincare goal is to remove buildup (sunscreen, sebum, pollution), treat active concerns (acne, texture), and repair the skin barrier overnight.

Step 1: First cleanse with cleansing oil

The Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil is a game-changer for my oily skin. I love the “oil dissolves oil” principle; it effortlessly melts away makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum without irritating my skin. My pores feel deeply clean, and all the dirt and grime are gone after every use. It’s gentle yet effective, perfect for everyday cleansing or removing heavy makeup, leaving skin refreshed and balanced.

Step 2: Cleanser

The Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Actif is my go-to second cleanse for oily, acne-prone skin. Packed with Salicylic and Glycolic acids, it unclogs pores, exfoliates gently, and tackles oiliness and breakouts effectively. Used after an oil cleanse, it prevents over-stripping while still leaving my skin slightly tight, but noticeably brighter and smoother. It’s a powerful yet precise way to refresh skin without causing irritation.

Step 3: Targeted treatment: Applying serum

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% has been a game-changer for my blemish-prone skin. The Niacinamide controls oil production and visibly tightens pores, while Zinc soothes inflammation. My mornings feel fresher with a less oily and greasy face, and acne pigmentation has noticeably faded. Lightweight and hydrating, it layers well under moisturisers and makeup, making it an essential part of my daily routine for clearer, calmer, and balanced skin.

Step 4: Moisturiser

Step 5: Optional eye care

The Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Ginseng & Retinol feels perfect for tackling the early signs of ageing around the eyes. The retinol helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while Ginseng brightens and firms, all without feeling heavy on oily skin. When used consistently, it smooths and revitalises the under-eye area. I admit I sometimes skip it, but consistent application truly brings the best results.

FAQ’s: My simple skincare routine How long did it take to see results with this routine? With consistent use, I noticed calmer, less oily skin and a reduction in breakouts within 3–4 weeks.

Can this routine prevent acne completely? While it helps control oil and breakouts, no routine guarantees 100% prevention—diet, stress, and hormones also play a role.

Are these products suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, most are gentle and non-irritating; however, patch testing is recommended for individuals with very sensitive skin.

Can I skip steps on busy days? Some steps, like cleansing and sunscreen in the morning, are essential, while others (like eye serum) can be occasional.

