Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

What actually works for my oily skin: My simple morning-to-evening routine to reduce the shine and avoid acne

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 11:31 am IST

Here’s how I manage my oily skin daily, with easy morning-to-night steps and products that keep it balanced and fresh.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser (Face & Body Wash) For Brightened Skin, 200 ml View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturizer For Normal, Dry, Combination & Sensitive Skin | 120 Hrs Moisturization, With 5 Ceramides & Hyaluronic | Repairs Damaged Skin Barrier, Non-Comedogenic | 100g View Details checkDetails

₹336

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics 50 ml SPF 50+ PA++++ Lightweight Korean Sunscreen for Oily Skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil 210ml, Korean Oil Cleanser for Makeup Removal, Deep Cleansing, Hydrating Skincare Routine View Details checkDetails

₹1,335

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Actif Intense Purifying Cleansing Foaming Gel with Salicylic & Glycolic acid |Oily and Acne-Prone Skin, 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, Brightening & Smoothing Serum for Blemish-Prone Skin, 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturizer For Normal, Dry, Combination & Sensitive Skin | 120 Hrs Moisturization, With 5 Ceramides & Hyaluronic | Repairs Damaged Skin Barrier, Non-Comedogenic | 100g View Details checkDetails

₹336

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Ginseng & Retinal (30m) | Anti-Aging, Wrinkle Care, Korean Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Fine Lines View Details checkDetails

₹1,135

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

For years, managing my oily skin felt like a never-ending battle. Excess oil, enlarged pores, and sudden breakouts were daily struggles, and most of the products only made things worse. Heavy creams clogged my skin, while harsh cleansers left it tight and overproduced oil. Eventually, I realised the key: don’t attack the oil, support the skin instead. Balancing hydration and repairing the skin barrier became my focus, rather than just drying out sebum. Over time, I developed a simple yet effective morning-to-evening routine designed to calm, smooth, and balance my oily skin.

Oily skin, no stress: Simple steps I follow daily for calm, smooth skin.(Adobe Stock)
Oily skin, no stress: Simple steps I follow daily for calm, smooth skin.(Adobe Stock)

Every product I use serves a purpose, whether it controls oil, prevents breakouts, or keeps the skin hydrated without feeling heavy. This isn’t a generic guide; it’s my personal, tested approach for smooth and hydrated skin. Here’s the product-by-product breakdown of the routine that finally helped my oily skin find balance and feel comfortable all day.

Morning routine: Protect, balance, and block (A.M. routine)

Managing oily skin in the morning isn’t about over-drying; it’s about gentle cleansing, hydration, and sun protection without added shine.

Step 1: Gentle and brightening cleanse

1.

Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser (Face & Body Wash) For Brightened Skin, 200 ml
Loading...

I use the Bioderma pigmentbio foaming cream brightening cleanser every morning, and it has become a staple in my routine. This gentle exfoliating cleanser removes dead skin and excess oil without stripping my skin, thanks to its likely AHA content. It preps my skin perfectly for the next steps, maintains hydration, and gives a smooth, soft texture. My face feels clean, balanced, and ready for moisturiser.

Step 2: Toner for hydration/glow (Use on dehydrated days)

2.

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier
Loading...

The LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturiser is my go-to for days when my oily skin feels dehydrated. This lightweight dual-function formula instantly boosts moisture while giving a subtle, natural glow. I let it air-dry before layering, and it preps my skin perfectly for makeup, making it look radiant. It simplifies my routine, as no separate moisturiser is needed, while maintaining balanced hydration without feeling heavy or greasy.

Step 3: Moisturiser

3.

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturizer For Normal, Dry, Combination & Sensitive Skin | 120 Hrs Moisturization, With 5 Ceramides & Hyaluronic | Repairs Damaged Skin Barrier, Non-Comedogenic | 100g
Loading...

The Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturiser has been a game-changer for my oily skin. Lightweight and non-greasy, it repairs and strengthens my skin barrier, keeping oil production in check. Since using it, I’ve noticed fewer breakouts and softer, hydrated skin that feels healthy from within. Affordable yet effective, it’s hands-down the best moisturiser I’ve tried for maintaining balanced, calm, and nourished skin without clogging pores.

Step 4: Sunscreen

4.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics 50 ml SPF 50+ PA++++ Lightweight Korean Sunscreen for Oily Skin
Loading...

The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ is perfect for oily skin. Lightweight, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing, it protects from harmful UV rays without adding shine. I use it every morning, even on indoor days, to maintain healthy skin and prevent damage. It layers effortlessly under makeup, giving a smooth finish and subtle glow. A reliable daily sunscreen that keeps my skin safe and balanced.

Evening routine: Double cleanse, treat, and repair (PM routine)

Evening skincare goal is to remove buildup (sunscreen, sebum, pollution), treat active concerns (acne, texture), and repair the skin barrier overnight.

Step 1: First cleanse with cleansing oil

5.

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil 210ml, Korean Oil Cleanser for Makeup Removal, Deep Cleansing, Hydrating Skincare Routine
Loading...

The Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil is a game-changer for my oily skin. I love the “oil dissolves oil” principle; it effortlessly melts away makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum without irritating my skin. My pores feel deeply clean, and all the dirt and grime are gone after every use. It’s gentle yet effective, perfect for everyday cleansing or removing heavy makeup, leaving skin refreshed and balanced.

Step 2: Cleanser

6.

Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Actif Intense Purifying Cleansing Foaming Gel with Salicylic & Glycolic acid |Oily and Acne-Prone Skin, 200ml
Loading...

The Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Actif is my go-to second cleanse for oily, acne-prone skin. Packed with Salicylic and Glycolic acids, it unclogs pores, exfoliates gently, and tackles oiliness and breakouts effectively. Used after an oil cleanse, it prevents over-stripping while still leaving my skin slightly tight, but noticeably brighter and smoother. It’s a powerful yet precise way to refresh skin without causing irritation.

Step 3: Targeted treatment: Applying serum

7.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, Brightening & Smoothing Serum for Blemish-Prone Skin, 30ml
Loading...

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% has been a game-changer for my blemish-prone skin. The Niacinamide controls oil production and visibly tightens pores, while Zinc soothes inflammation. My mornings feel fresher with a less oily and greasy face, and acne pigmentation has noticeably faded. Lightweight and hydrating, it layers well under moisturisers and makeup, making it an essential part of my daily routine for clearer, calmer, and balanced skin.

Step 4: Moisturiser

8.

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturizer For Normal, Dry, Combination & Sensitive Skin | 120 Hrs Moisturization, With 5 Ceramides & Hyaluronic | Repairs Damaged Skin Barrier, Non-Comedogenic | 100g
Loading...

Step 5: Optional eye care

9.

Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Ginseng & Retinal (30m) | Anti-Aging, Wrinkle Care, Korean Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Fine Lines
Loading...

The Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Ginseng & Retinol feels perfect for tackling the early signs of ageing around the eyes. The retinol helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while Ginseng brightens and firms, all without feeling heavy on oily skin. When used consistently, it smooths and revitalises the under-eye area. I admit I sometimes skip it, but consistent application truly brings the best results.

Similar stories:

How glycolic toner improved texture on my face, underarms, and knees with a simple skincare routine

Try these lip care products to treat dry and chapped lips this winter: Lip balms, lip oils, and more

  • How long did it take to see results with this routine?

    With consistent use, I noticed calmer, less oily skin and a reduction in breakouts within 3–4 weeks.

  • Can this routine prevent acne completely?

    While it helps control oil and breakouts, no routine guarantees 100% prevention—diet, stress, and hormones also play a role.

  • Are these products suitable for sensitive skin?

    Yes, most are gentle and non-irritating; however, patch testing is recommended for individuals with very sensitive skin.

  • Can I skip steps on busy days?

    Some steps, like cleansing and sunscreen in the morning, are essential, while others (like eye serum) can be occasional.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and were bought, tested and evaluated by the writer independently, without any intervention from the brand. Our opinion is based on our personal experience.)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / What actually works for my oily skin: My simple morning-to-evening routine to reduce the shine and avoid acne
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On