What actually works for my oily skin: My simple morning-to-evening routine to reduce the shine and avoid acne
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 11:31 am IST
Here’s how I manage my oily skin daily, with easy morning-to-night steps and products that keep it balanced and fresh.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser (Face & Body Wash) For Brightened Skin, 200 ml View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier View Details
|
|
|
|
Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturizer For Normal, Dry, Combination & Sensitive Skin | 120 Hrs Moisturization, With 5 Ceramides & Hyaluronic | Repairs Damaged Skin Barrier, Non-Comedogenic | 100g View Details
|
₹336
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics 50 ml SPF 50+ PA++++ Lightweight Korean Sunscreen for Oily Skin View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Cleansing Oil 210ml, Korean Oil Cleanser for Makeup Removal, Deep Cleansing, Hydrating Skincare Routine View Details
|
₹1,335
|
|
|
Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Actif Intense Purifying Cleansing Foaming Gel with Salicylic & Glycolic acid |Oily and Acne-Prone Skin, 200ml View Details
|
₹1,259
|
|
|
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, Brightening & Smoothing Serum for Blemish-Prone Skin, 30ml View Details
|
₹600
|
|
|
Dot & Key Barrier Repair Moisturizer For Normal, Dry, Combination & Sensitive Skin | 120 Hrs Moisturization, With 5 Ceramides & Hyaluronic | Repairs Damaged Skin Barrier, Non-Comedogenic | 100g View Details
|
₹336
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Ginseng & Retinal (30m) | Anti-Aging, Wrinkle Care, Korean Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Fine Lines View Details
|
₹1,135
|
|
View More Products