Film bodies set to appeal for police protection after threat calls to celebs

After threat calls and extortion attempts recently targeting members of the Hindi film fraternity, leading industry bodies convened in Mumbai on Saturday. The groups resolved to draft a joint letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking intervention. A second round of discussions has been planned for later this week. Ranveer Singh

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), tells us, “We’ve reached out to members of the industry to appeal to the government to offer police protection against gangster threats. It’s not just one incident; everyday, we hear of someone new having received threats. It’s time that the police gets into action for which we are writing to the CM.”

Prominent names among those who have received threats include actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma, Himanshi Khurana, singer B Praak, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.