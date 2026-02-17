Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Film bodies set to appeal for police protection after threat calls to celebs

    Mumbai industry bodies convened to address threats against Hindi film members

    Updated on: Feb 17, 2026 5:32 PM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    After threat calls and extortion attempts recently targeting members of the Hindi film fraternity, leading industry bodies convened in Mumbai on Saturday. The groups resolved to draft a joint letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking intervention. A second round of discussions has been planned for later this week.

    Ranveer Singh
    Ranveer Singh

    BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), tells us, “We’ve reached out to members of the industry to appeal to the government to offer police protection against gangster threats. It’s not just one incident; everyday, we hear of someone new having received threats. It’s time that the police gets into action for which we are writing to the CM.”

    Prominent names among those who have received threats include actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma, Himanshi Khurana, singer B Praak, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Film Bodies Set To Appeal For Police Protection After Threat Calls To Celebs
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Film Bodies Set To Appeal For Police Protection After Threat Calls To Celebs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes