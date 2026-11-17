Indo-American singer-musician Devan Ekambaram's song Varuvaaiy, a Krishna bhajan by Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar, featuring singer Susha, has earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy Awards.

Musicians Devan Ekambaram and Susha's Varuvaaiy, a Krishna bhajan, by Tamil poet Bharathiar, got a Grammy nomination in Best Global Music Performance category

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Amidst belief and disbelief, Devan says, “Now, I am more terrified with the company – Shakira and Burna Boy (Dai Dai), Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams (Brando) and Rosalía (Porcelana), all multi-time winners. I was praying in a Shivyan temple in Chennai and the minute we got nominated people started pinging me and I got 15 congratulations at once. I did puja-archana and let the news sync in.”

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{{^usCountry}} The highlight for him is that “it's the first Tamil song at the Grammys” and has been written by the famous poet and freedom fighter Bharathiar over 100 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highlight for him is that “it's the first Tamil song at the Grammys” and has been written by the famous poet and freedom fighter Bharathiar over 100 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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Susha, on the other hand, was in the middle of a studio recording shoot and as she switched on her phone got 100s of congratulatory messages.

The singer says, “It's still taking time to sink in, as every musician's biggest dream is to go to the Grammys. So obviously, I'm really excited and thanks to Devan for putting this really cool collaboration together. I have a lot of projects and stuff lined up, but obviously this is too exciting and now I'm basically gonna plan the rest of the year around this.”

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He explains that the bhajan title means: Krishna, won't you come to me!

Earning his first individual nomination, Devan has earlier been part of four Grammy projects – co-producer at Charu Suri's Shayan and thrice on musician Ricky Kej's award-winning albums.

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“In this, I have brought in fusion of Indian classical elements along with modern music. Yes, I have done the composition and music production, but Susha's voice did the magic and while I was campaigning for the song everyone had praise for her voice. I have known her for over 20 years, but the collaboration happened now," he says.

Deven adds, “I wanted to record in Raag Bardiya, but she suggested doing it in Raag Des and I recorded her voice and then made everything around her singing and added my vocals and arrangements. I would love to do a Hindi version of this if I get a proper translation."

“Happily married” to Usha, a Bengaluru girl, he has two sons. The US-born musician, now based in Chennai, has done over 500 soundtracks, worked with composers Ilayaraja and AR Rahman and did playback song O Maria in the film Dil Hi Dil Mein (2000).

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Susha too has done multiple global collaborations and had recently come up with her first indie album Love Language. She had sung duet I Am A Cool Cat with Shaan in the movie 16 December (2002). Both are hoping this will “open doors in Bollywood, irrespective of the language barrier.”

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Susha has been learning Carnatic music since she was 5 years old from her mother and grandmother. "I have been performing professionally since I was like, you know, 13 and it has been 25 years since then. I've always worked thinking the only thing I want is to leave a mark behind in music. I've always travelled and collaborated. Devan is not from the Carnatic scene, but this collaboration came out of the blue so we both are very excited."

Last month, she released her first original music album Love Language for which she has been working on for the last 10 years. “It has musicians from Brazil, New York, Czech Republic, different parts of Europe and then different parts of India. So, it's turning out to be a great year,” she adds.

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She stays in Chennai with her partner Gowrishankar V who is a filmmaker and visual design artist, and also a musician.