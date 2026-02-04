Grammy nods fuel next chapter for these Indian-origin musicians Siddhant Bhatia and Charu Suri

Indian classical vocalist Siddhant Bhatia and Indo-American pianist Charu Suri also earned nominations. Though trophies eluded them, the experience inspires them to keep creating great music, they told us in separate conversations.

“We are happy with what we have. Amongst 800 albums from all over the world, getting this opportunity is a very big thing, getting this opportunity is a very big thing. The nomination was God’s blessing, so this must also be His plan for us. We will work harder and make a comeback,” says Delhi-based Bhatia, whose album Sounds of Kumbha was nominated for Best Global Music Album.

His album was nominated alongside works by sitarist-composer Anoushka Shankar and the Shankar Mahadevan-led Shakti band.

Reflecting on the Grammy nomination for her album, Shayan in the Best Contemporary Instrumental category, Suri says that the nomination, in itself, is a “great testament”. She adds, “We are here as nominees because our work is being celebrated and is relevant. That relevance does not disappear; it just gives us inspiration and courage to make more music”.

Bhatia observes, “People now want to collaborate and come to India for projects. Our festivals are also being looked upon as opportunities to make music,” says Bhatia, whose collaborative album features 50 global artists, was released during the Mahakumbh. The album was commissioned by the Uttar Pradesh government,