Grammy nods fuel next chapter for these Indian-origin musicians Siddhant Bhatia and Charu Suri
Indian musicians made a significant mark at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, with several artistes earning nominations, though none secured a win.
Indian musicians made a significant mark at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, with several artistes earning nominations, though none secured a win.
Indian classical vocalist Siddhant Bhatia and Indo-American pianist Charu Suri also earned nominations. Though trophies eluded them, the experience inspires them to keep creating great music, they told us in separate conversations.
“We are happy with what we have. Amongst 800 albums from all over the world, getting this opportunity is a very big thing, getting this opportunity is a very big thing. The nomination was God’s blessing, so this must also be His plan for us. We will work harder and make a comeback,” says Delhi-based Bhatia, whose album Sounds of Kumbha was nominated for Best Global Music Album.
His album was nominated alongside works by sitarist-composer Anoushka Shankar and the Shankar Mahadevan-led Shakti band.
Reflecting on the Grammy nomination for her album, Shayan in the Best Contemporary Instrumental category, Suri says that the nomination, in itself, is a “great testament”. She adds, “We are here as nominees because our work is being celebrated and is relevant. That relevance does not disappear; it just gives us inspiration and courage to make more music”.
Bhatia observes, “People now want to collaborate and come to India for projects. Our festivals are also being looked upon as opportunities to make music,” says Bhatia, whose collaborative album features 50 global artists, was released during the Mahakumbh. The album was commissioned by the Uttar Pradesh government,
Meanwhile, Suri is taking Shayan (deep sleep) beyond concert halls. It is now being performed in nursing homes and at sleep disorder centres across the US.
Suri says, “So many people have written to me saying that for the first time in years, they are sleeping better. The world is currently going through a stress and sleep-deficit crisis. This music is beautiful and beneficial to your health.”
Her album, which comprises seven songs based on six evening ragas—Raga Kalyani, Raga Mohanam, Raga Desh, Raga Jog, Raga Bageshri, and Raga Durga—also features world-renowned musicians.
Her mother’s depression was the catalyst for the album. “I, too, was exhausated due to back-to-back concerts when I started working on evening ragas. Shayan celebrates humanness and encourages people to lean into their softness. It gives you a sonic, cosy blanket to recharge!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.