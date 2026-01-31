Exclusive | Grammy nominee Charu Suri on blending Indian ragas with jazz; to wear ivory gown with Nehru jacket at gala

Speaking to us from Los Angeles, the musician says, “I am superbly excited, grateful and content with coming so far. I just feel that the nominees are winners in so many ways. To have a chance to pick up even one Grammy is so amazing.”

Madurai-born, US-based pianist-composer Charu Suri is “superbly excited” for the 68th Grammy Awards . She is nominated in the Best Contemporary Instrumental category for her album Shayan (based on evening ragas and meaning deep sleep) and as a producer on Siddhant Bhatia ’s Sounds of Kumbha . She is also a contributing artist nominated on another album, Her Story by Flor Bromley.

For the Grammy red carpet on Sunday night, Mumbai-based designer Shruti Sancheti has flown from India with five ensembles.

“All are custom-stitched and woven for the event. For the nominee reception (on Saturday) I have a customised magenta sari with a temple-woven pallu, reflecting my South Indian heritage, paired with uncut diamonds and gold jewellery," she says.

"At the gala red carpet event, I will be wearing an ivory gown with a Nehru collar jacket, paying tribute to ancient Indian and world music.”

Giving insight into the series of events surrounding the Grammys, she says, “In the midst of the Grammy craziness, there are tons of events, concerts, and different galas and receptions to attend. I performed pieces from my album Shayan and Sounds of Kumbha – the other album I am nominated for as producer. It’s a celebration of music that crosses borders, where I speak about my work with Indian ragas and jazz. The enthusiasm was so palpable.”

Her album, comprising seven songs based on six evening ragas – Raga Kalyani, Raga Mohanam, Raga Desh, Raga Jog, Raga Bageshri, and Raga Durga – also features world-renowned musicians.

Charu had 12 submissions to the Grammys this year and was also expecting a nomination for another album. “That was also an amazing project I was a part of called Dreaming Dog, the first-ever new-age album for dog therapy.”

Shayan was released last June at Carnegie Hall. For the album, she collaborated with guitarist Jim Kimo West, flutist Premik Russell Tubbs, Danish-vocalist Anita Lerche, Indo-Australian singer Siyer, Ravichandran Kulur, cello soloist Tess Remy-Schumacher, MAX ZT, Ron Korb, and the Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble, led by seven-time Grammy winner Raniero Palm.