Sounds of Kumbha: At Grammys, singer Siddhant Bhatia sees growing global collaborations for Indian music and festival

His album Sounds of Kumbha is nominated in the Best Global Music Album category alongside works by sitarist-composer Anoushka Shankar and the Shankar Mahadevan -led band Shakti. Bhatia is also the producer for the Grammy-nominated album Shayan by Indo-American musician Charu Suri .

Indian classical singer-composer Siddhant Bhatia received his official Grammy nomination medal at a reception in Los Angeles ahead of the main gala ceremony on Sunday night (Monday morning in India).

Speaking to us from the US, he said, “It was a long night rubbing shoulders with nominees from across the globe. Experiencing this respect for Indian music on a global stage is very beautiful. I met Shankar (Mahadevan) bhai, my co-producer and fellow nominee Charu Suri, British musician Jahanvi Harrison—nominated for a New Age album of Krishna kirtan—Nigerian-American singer-songwriter Davido, jazz legend Chaka Khan who is receiving a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, and many others.”

Siddhant sported a designer Anita Dongre kurta set for the nominee medal ceremony. For the red carpet and main award event, he will wear a custom-made Rajasthani bandgala by Kalki Fashion.

He adds, “The best thing that has happened is that I saw a lot of acceptance amongst the musicians. People now want to collaborate and come to India for projects. Our festivals are being looked upon as opportunities to make music. I am sure more projects will happen soon.”

The album is a multi-collaborative project featuring 50 global artists. It was created and released during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on the Uttar Pradesh Government's official channel. The state government, along with Network18, commissioned the project from him.

“It's beautiful that an album made at the largest spiritual gathering on Earth, in a city like Prayagraj, has made such a global impact. Artists from across the globe collaborated on the project. Of our 50 artists, around 10 were physically present at the Mahakumbh—Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Aditya Gadhvi, Ron Korb, Jim Kimo West, Raja Kumari, Madi Das, and Charu Suri. Truly, it's a divine collaboration,” says Siddhant.

Hailing from New Delhi, he is an Indian classical vocalist from the Patiala Gharana, the lineage of Ustad Bade Gulam Ali Khan.