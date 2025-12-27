Five days after approving ₹950 crore for the Salori–Hetapatti four-lane project, the state government has sanctioned an additional ₹124 crore on December 25 for the construction of a new Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Mauaima. With this approval, the path has been cleared for the ROB’s construction in Prayagraj, officials confirmed. Uttar Pradesh government sanctions ₹ 124 crore for new ROB at Prayagraj’s Mauaima

The land acquisition process for the project will begin after Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2026). The Prayagraj unit of the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation had sent a proposal in November 2024 to the state government to construct the ROB near the Mauaima railway station, approximately 50 metres from the railway crossing. Following the approval of funds, an 850-metre-long ROB will now be constructed at the site, said officials.

Out of the total length, the State Bridge Corporation will construct 590 metres of the bridge, for which ₹54 crore has been approved. The remaining 260 metres will be constructed by Northern Railway, which has been allotted ₹70 crore for the work, they explained.

Notably, this project will mark the longest stretch of construction ever undertaken by the Railway for an ROB in Prayagraj. The approach road near the railway station leading to the crossing is extremely narrow. Senior officials from both departments will conduct a joint inspection for land acquisition by January 5.

“The state government has approved the funds for the Mauaima railway crossing ROB. Both departments will soon hold a meeting and initiate the land acquisition and bridge construction work,” said Rohit Kumar Mishra, Project Manager, State Bridge Corporation.