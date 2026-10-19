Who says a break-up has to end in bad blood? From Shakira and Harry Styles to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, celebrities are increasingly giving former partners credit for the good they brought into their lives, even after their relationships have ended. But how does one move from resentment to gratitude? “Not every bond is meant to last forever, but every meaningful connection can leave us wiser, stronger and more evolved,” says astrologer and relationship counsellor Gauri Jain, adding that relationships can teach people about love, patience, self-worth and forgiveness. “Sometimes, it is about recognising the value of the time you shared, accepting why things changed and allowing both people to move forward with dignity.” Shakira to Ben Affleck: Relationship experts feel ‘not every bond is meant to last forever’ as exes give eachother credit after a break-up

Relationship coach Manisha Thakkar believes reaching a place of gratitude after a break-up takes time and depends on the circumstances of the relationship. “It takes a lot of pain to reach that level where you have gratitude and no resentment, no regret,” she says, explaining that this often comes after people have tried to make things work and eventually choose to prioritise their well-being. “We need to move away from the belief that if relationship did not last forever, it was a failure. Every relationship teaches us something about love, boundaries, emotional needs, and unresolved wounds,” she says. However, she cautions against remembering only the good parts of a relationship. “Emotional maturity means able to say there were good moments, I learned valuable lessons, but the relationship was not right for me,” she adds, pointing out that healing does not necessarily require remaining friends with an ex.

Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa: From partners to friends

At the finale of her Madrid residency on October 12, Shakira publicly thanked former partner Antonio de la Rúa for his support during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and his contribution to the creation of Macondo Park. Referring to him as someone who was once her partner and is now a dear friend, the singer acknowledged his role in her journey. Shakira and the Argentine businessman dated for around 11 years, from approximately 2000 to 2010, and later became embroiled in a legal dispute following their separation.

RJ Mitte and Saint Sasha: A relationship that left its mark

Following the death of Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte on October 12, his former girlfriend, photographer Saint Sasha, shared a tribute recalling his impact on her life. “RJ was the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman,” she wrote, adding that he was the first partner to build her up and make her feel unstoppable. She also remembered that they remained friends, thanking him for everything and writing that she would never forget how he made her feel. Sasha described Mitte as her first love, recalling that she fell in love for the first time when she was 18.

Harry Styles: How an ex helped him see the world differently

In an interview with Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke for Rolling Stone, published on October 8, Harry Styles credited a former girlfriend with helping him overcome the anxiety he experienced around being seen in public during One Direction’s early years. Recalling how fame made him feel safer staying indoors, Styles said an outgoing girlfriend visiting him in London prompted them to walk around the city instead of spending their time at home. “So we walked everywhere, and it was this realization for me: ‘Oh, it’s fine to be outside,’” he recalled, adding that the experience changed his life by helping him understand the importance of remaining connected to the world. Styles did not name the woman, and her identity remains unconfirmed.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Admiration beyond marriage

Ben Affleck recently spoke appreciatively of his former wife Jennifer Lopez while discussing her career and the challenges she has navigated as a Latina in the entertainment industry. In an interview on The Moment podcast, he described her as a pioneer who accomplished things despite being told they were not possible. “I hold her in enormous, enormous, respect and regard,” he said. The former couple rekindled their relationship years after calling off their engagement in the early 2000s, married in 2022 and separated in 2024. Affleck’s remarks focused on professional admiration, showing how appreciation for an ex-partner can exist independently of a relationship’s outcome.

Joe Manganiello credits ex-wife Sofía Vergara with saving his life

Actor Joe Manganiello has credited his now ex-wife Sofía Vergara with making a decision that ultimately saved his life during a health crisis. In his memoir, Bloodlines, released on October 13, Manganiello recounts his battle with a mysterious illness that caused severe intestinal inflammation and repeated hospitalisations. During emergency surgery in 2016, doctors discovered that his large intestine was severely infected. Vergara, his next of kin, had to decide whether to allow its removal. “She made the brutal but lifesaving decision to allow my entire large intestine to be removed,” he writes. The operation saved his life, although he initially struggled with the physical changes and a gruelling recovery. Manganiello and Vergara married in 2015, announced their separation in 2023 and finalised their divorce in 2024.

Muzammil Ibrahim: No regrets, but respect

Actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim’s comments about his past relationship with Deepika Padukone resurfaced in July, prompting him to clarify that the interview being circulated was recorded more than a year earlier and that excerpts had lost the context of the wider conversation. Ibrahim had said he ended the relationship and had “no regrets” about the break-up, while also expressing admiration for Padukone’s success. In a subsequent statement, he maintained that he had always tried to speak about people from his past with respect. The two reportedly dated for around two years during their early modelling days in Mumbai in the 2000s and remained on friendly terms for some time after separating before eventually losing touch.