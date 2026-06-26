Former ENHYPEN member Heeseung's debut solo track Ride or Die crosses 11 million views

Pop star Evan, who was earlier known as Heeseung, has made his debut as a solo artist after exiting popular band ENHYPEN. His debut solo digital single Ride Or Die, released earlier this week, showcasing his emotional solo journey as a artist, a move that made huge waves in the K Pop industry.

Lee Heeseung aka Evan's first digital solo track is titled Ride Or Die.

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The song's official music video on YouTube has till today touched 11, 363, 493 views after its release on June 22.

Also Read | ENHYPEN announces first lineup change as founding member Heeseung exits the group

The song symbolizes Evan's personal reintroduction and looks like an extension of his rebranding. While Evan's loyal fans looked thrilled for his new journey, the song received mixed response on social media, with some music lovers calling it very technical.

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{{^usCountry}} A user on X wrote, "EVANIE congrats on your solo debut. It feels like just yesterday we were talking about this day, and now it's here. Thank you for sharing a piece of yourself through your music and for creating something so genuine and meaningful. I'm proud of you and excited to see where this new chapter takes you", while another user wrote, "Honestly, a total flop. If Heeseung left his group just to drop this autotuned mess, he should've stayed. It's boring, uninspired, and painful to listen to. Don't quit your day job, because this solo debut is a complete embarassment." A comment on YouTube read, "His first song yall let’s support him w all our hearts". When Heeseung spoke to fans about exit from ENHYPEN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X wrote, "EVANIE congrats on your solo debut. It feels like just yesterday we were talking about this day, and now it's here. Thank you for sharing a piece of yourself through your music and for creating something so genuine and meaningful. I'm proud of you and excited to see where this new chapter takes you", while another user wrote, "Honestly, a total flop. If Heeseung left his group just to drop this autotuned mess, he should've stayed. It's boring, uninspired, and painful to listen to. Don't quit your day job, because this solo debut is a complete embarassment." A comment on YouTube read, "His first song yall let’s support him w all our hearts". When Heeseung spoke to fans about exit from ENHYPEN {{/usCountry}}

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Evan announced exit from boyband ENHYPEN earlier this year to embark on a solo career as an artist. Shortly after his exit announcement on March 10, he had addressed fans and their concerns.

Heeseung shared the letter on the group’s Weverse community. He began by saying that many must be curious about the announcement, and that is why he wanted to address the situation directly. He said, “For me, the past six years have been filled with overwhelming and precious moments that are beyond words. Thanks to the members with whom I've shared countless emotions, and to you, Enjin fans, who have always filled those voids, I was able to get closer to a dream that seemed out of reach. And that time will remain one of the shining moments I will never forget. I will never forget those moments, and I want to continue to be a supporter of Enhypen more than anyone else.”

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He continued, “I've spent a long time sharing the results of my work with the company and discussing the best way to present them. After much deliberation, I've made the decision to follow the direction the company has suggested and reach out to you, Enjin fans, in a better way. As you all know, I've been working on my personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to show you what I can do. There was so much I wanted to show you, but I also didn't want to let my own ambitions take precedence within the team.”

The note also read, “I understand your concerns and stories. I will work hard to meet you again soon. My desire to return with a better image is more sincere than anyone else's. As you, Engine, have always given me endless love and affection despite my shortcomings, I understand your surprise and concern, and I feel deeply sorry. I believe it's because you care so much for me and are interested in me. I will keep in mind the love you've given me so far and keep running forward.”

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ENHYPEN was formed through a reality show I-Land in 2020. ENHYPEN originally consisted of seven members: Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwoon and Ni-ki. However, now with Evan's exit, it's a six-member ensemble. The group had made their debut on November 30, 2020.

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