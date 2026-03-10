ENHYPEN announces first lineup change as founding member Heeseung exits the group

“Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision,” the company said.

The news was confirmed on March 10 by the group’s agency BELIFT LAB through a statement shared on ENHYPEN’s official platforms. According to the company, the decision followed long discussions about the group’s future and Heeseung’s personal artistic direction.

K-pop group ENHYPEN is going through a major change, though not quite the one fans might fear. The group will continue its activities as a six-member act, but after founding member Heeseung announced his departure from the lineup.

A new path for Heeseung While stepping away from the group, Heeseung will remain signed to BELIFT LAB and is preparing to launch a solo career. The agency said the move was the result of extended conversations between the artist, the members and management. The announcement did not include details about upcoming group releases or tour plans.

Heeseung also addressed fans—known as ENGENE—shortly after the update, sharing a message of gratitude for both supporters and his fellow members.“Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE, who always filled every empty space with their support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt out of reach,” he wrote. “I am working hard on an album so I can meet you all again soon.”

From survival show to global fandom Heeseung first rose to prominence after appearing on the survival audition program I-LAND. He later debuted with ENHYPEN in November 2020 with the group’s first project, Border: Day One. Since then, the group has built a strong international following through multiple music releases and global tours.

Heeseung’s exit marks the first lineup change for ENHYPEN since its debut. According to the agency, the singer is currently working on his solo album, though further details about the project have not yet been revealed.

For now, the group moves forward with six members—while one of its founding voices prepares to begin a new musical chapter.