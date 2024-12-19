From Adele's Million Years Ago to Ed Sheeran's Photograph: The unending saga of plagiarism in music

The music industry is no stranger to plagiarism claims, and the latest controversy involving British superstar Adele adds yet another chapter to this ongoing narrative. A Rio de Janeiro judge has ordered the removal of Adele’s 2015 song Million Years Ago from all streaming platforms worldwide after ruling in favour of Brazilian musician Toninho Geraes. Geraes alleged that Adele’s song copied his 1990s samba hit Mulheres, sparking a legal battle that has captivated the global music community. From Ed Sheeran to Adele and Coldplay several prominent popstars and rock bands have been accused of plagiarising songs in the past

Toninho Geraes, whose compositions have long been celebrated in Brazil’s samba tradition, argued that Million Years Ago bore unmistakable similarities to Mulheres. His legal team even uploaded a YouTube comparison to underscore their claim. The court’s ruling demands that Universal Music and Sony Music immediately cease the song’s distribution on all platforms. A fine of 50,000 reais (approximately ₹6,73,967) looms for non-compliance, although Universal Music is appealing the decision.

While Adele’s case is making headlines now, she’s not alone. Over the decades, some of the biggest names in music have faced allegations of borrowing—sometimes unconsciously, sometimes not—from other artists. Here are some notable cases that have shaped the discourse around plagiarism in music.

Led Zeppelin (Stairway to Heaven)

Few songs are as iconic as Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven, but its opening riff sparked controversy when the band was accused of stealing it from Spirit’s instrumental Taurus. A lengthy court battle ensued, with the jury ultimately ruling in Led Zeppelin’s favour, stating that the two songs were not substantially similar.

Coldplay (Viva La Vida)

Guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani claimed that Coldplay’s Viva La Vida lifted elements from his 2004 track If I Could Fly. Although Coldplay maintained that any resemblance was purely coincidental, the case was settled out of court.

Ed Sheeran (Photograph)

Ed Sheeran faced a major setback when songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington accused him of copying their track Amazing (sung by for his hit Photograph. The case concluded with Sheeran agreeing to a hefty £13.8 million settlement.

John Fogerty (The Old Man Down The Road)

In one of the most peculiar cases, John Fogerty was sued by Fantasy Records for allegedly plagiarising Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR)’s Run Through the Jungle with his solo song The Old Man Down the Road. The twist? Fogerty had written both songs, as he also the founding member of CCR. The court ruled in Fogerty’s favour, marking a victory for artistic self-expression.

John Lennon (Come Together)

John Lennon’s Come Together faced scrutiny from Chuck Berry’s publisher, who claimed it copied Berry’s 1956 hit You Can’t Catch Me. The case was settled out of court, with Lennon agreeing to record more songs owned by the publisher.

Katy Perry (Dark Horse)

Christian rapper Flame accused Katy Perry of infringing on his 2008 track Joyful Noise with her hit Dark Horse. While Perry initially lost the case, the ruling was overturned on appeal.

Sam Smith (Stay With Me)

Sam Smith’s Stay With Me drew comparisons to Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down. Rather than escalate the matter, both parties reached an amicable agreement to credit Petty and co-writer Jeff Lynne as co-authors of Smith’s song.

For artists, these cases underscore the importance of understanding musical heritage—and for listeners, they offer a reminder of how interconnected and globalised music has always been. Whether the courts side with Adele or Geraes, one thing is certain: the debate over originality in music is far from over.