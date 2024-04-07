From Hootie & The Blowfish to Shania Twain: Bands and artists who will hit the road again in 2024

From Hootie & The Blowfish to Shania Twain, several bands and independent artists from the 70s, 80s, and 90s are going to hit the roads in 2024 with a number of tours, marking their comeback after years. Here’s a roundup: Hootie & The Blowfish and Shania Twain

1. Hootie & The Blowfish

Hootie & The Blowfish

Rocker Darius Rucker, formerly of Hootie & the Blowfish, transitioned into a sensation in 2008. Their 1994 debut album, Cracked Rear View, remains one of the top 10 best-selling albums in U.S. history, nearly 30 years post-release. Recently, they announced the Summer Camp With Trucks Tour for 2024, their first tour since 2019, featuring 90s stars Collective Soul and musician Edwin McCain across 43 North American dates.

2. Fairground Attraction

Fairground Attraction

Fairground Attraction’s all four members are embarking on their first tour in over three decades. Alongside a new album and single, they’ll undertake a 14-date tour from September to October 2024. Their debut single, Perfect, soared to the top of the charts in 1988, achieving silver certification in the UK by selling over 250,000 copies.

3. Green Day

Green Day

In 2024, Green Day is launching The Saviors Tour, celebrating three albums: their latest, Saviors, along with American Idiot (2004) and Dookie (1994). The tour will feature the Smashing Pumpkins, the Linda Lindas, and Rancid as support for the North American leg, promising a ‘90s vibe.

4. Shed Seven

Shed Seven

Shed Seven, a prominent Britpop band of the ‘90s, is commemorating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Change Giver, with a tour. The 23-date tour begins in November and concludes on December 14 in London, marking their significant contribution to British rock.

5. Blink-182

Blink-182

Blink-182 thrilled fans in 2022 by reuniting with guitarist Tom DeLonge after a seven-year hiatus and announcing a 2023 world tour. Their classic lineup’s return in 2023, alongside the release of One More Time, marked a pivotal moment for the band, who will embark on another world tour in 2024.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is preparing for her Come On Over residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas for the latter half of 2024. Overcoming a decade-long hiatus due to Lyme disease and subsequent surgeries, Twain’s return to performing is a cause for celebration among both her and her fans.