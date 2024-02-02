Country star Darius Rucker arrested for minor drug charges in Tennessee

Country star Darius Rucker faced a minor drug charge in Tennessee on Thursday. Singer/songwriter Darius Rucker poses for a portrait to promote his new album "Carolyn's Boy." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported that Darius Rucker, 57, faced charges of two instances of possessing/exchanging a controlled substance casually and one violation of the state's vehicle registration law. All three charges are misdemeanours.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The authorities did not disclose the type of drug involved.

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” according to People magazine's report.

After being booked by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Rucker was granted release on a $10,500 bond. He is no longer in custody.

The reason for Rucker’s arrest is unclear. TMZ reported that Rucker allegedly had expired tags on his car.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt to star in Quentin Tarantino’s final film, The Movie Critic

Who is Darius Rucker?

Rucker, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, launched his solo career in 2008. His latest album, Carolyn’s Boy, came out in October. It is his first solo album in six years, and it features “very personal songs,” he quoted to People. Rucker dedicated the album to his mother, Carolyn, who departed in 1992.

“I think about her every day, even though she’s been gone for so long,” Rucker said.

“She was my biggest champion… I hope I’m making her proud.”

Rucker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December. He was accompanied by his three children, Carolyn, 28, Daniella, 22, and Jack, 18, whom he acknowledged in his speech.

“Cary, Dani and Jack are my heart, they’re my soul,” Rucker said.

“They’re everything to me and everything I do is for them.”

“It’s just been an amazing thing to be your father,” he added, looking at his kids. “As great as all this stuff is, it’s not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much.”

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift likely to break record at Grammys 2024

Rucker revealed earlier that he stays in touch with his kids while touring.

“When phones and FaceTime came into play, it made it a lot easier,” he said. “[I] just try to call every day.”

“The way we tour is great,” the native of Charleston said.

“We only tour on the weekend, so it’s three days a week and the other four days [I’m] pretty much home, so that makes it a lot easier.”