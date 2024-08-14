From Kangana Ranaut to Supriya Vinod: 5 actors who have played the only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi on-screen

Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray Indira Gandhi in the anticipated release of the film, Emergency. The story highlights one of independent India's most controversial political periods under Indira Gandhi who was known for her strong personality and hard-headed decisions while she held office. Actors who have embodied the essence of politician Indira Gandhi on screen

The first and only female Indian Prime Minister's tenure was nothing short of controversial and as Independence Day come closer, let's look at all of the talented actors who managed to capture the essence of this eccentric politician on the big screen.

Kangana Ranaut

When asked about her role in the biopic Emergency, she said to Variety, “Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It’s not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film they will realize that it is such an honest take on the Emergency, what led to it and what eventually came of it.”

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi

The Emergency was a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 which saw Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declare a state of emergency across the country — unilaterally; it gave her the authority to suspend elections as well as civil liberties. Alongside Kangana, Anupam Kher portrays Jayaprakash Narayan, Milind Soman steps into the shoes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film will be out in theatres on 6th September 2024.

Avantika​ Akerkar

The actor has stepped into the metaphorical shoes of the late Prime Minister twice, first in the biopic of Shiv Sena founder, Thackeray (2019) led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the next time in Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 (2021). If she's been cast in the same role twice, it's a clear sign she's nailed it — and audiences couldn't agree more.

Avantika​ Akerkar as Indira Gandhi

Lara Dutta

The former Miss Universe played Indira in the 1980s-set spy thriller, Bell Bottom (2021) directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, which was released amid the pandemic.

Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi

“As you all know that the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during her tenure. Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was somebody who was extremely centred and not really prone to any dramatics. So it was important to portray her in that form. I had a great time. There was a lot of homework and research that went behind it. But it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I'm thankful for,” she said when asked about her character.

Supriya Vinod

Like Avantika, Supriya has also portrayed the Iron Lady in a series of films and plays. Her first on-screen portrayal of the former Prime Minister was in Yashwantrao Chavan (2014) followed by her father Ratnakar Matkari’s stage production, Indira – The Play (2015).

Supriya Vinod as Indira Gandhi

She was later seen in the same role in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar (2017). In an interview with Scroll, she said about the role, “Playing Indira Gandhi is an honour. However big or small the role is, you have to carry yourself properly. You have to speak the way she speaks. You have to work on everything – the body language, the facial expressions – because people have a certain image of her.”

Sarita Choudhury

In the onscreen rendition of Salman Rushdie’s seminal work Midnight's Children (2012), Sarita played the role of Indira Gandhi. While the facial similarities between the historical figure and the prominent actor are far and few between, she managed to capture the unspoken power that lay behind the body language of the former Prime Minister with gracious ease.

Sarita Choudhury as Indira Gandhi

As we approach the release of Emergency, it's fascinating to reflect on how different actors have interpreted Indira Gandhi's complex persona on screen. Which depiction was your favourite?