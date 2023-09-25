From personalised vows, diamond kalichdis to fun jutta chupaai: Inside #RagNeeti emotional wedding

Forever begins now! Actor Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have sealed their happily ever after with their wedding in Udaipur, and the first pictures from the “pearl white” themed ceremony is winning everyone’s heart, especially Parineeti's long veil with Raghav's name embroidered in Hindi and her minimal bridal mehendi. Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other”.

As soon as the post surfaced on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in, with her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcoming Chadha to the Chopra family, writing, “Hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us”.

According to a source, the ceremony was an emotional moment for Parineeti as well as her brothers -- Sahaj and Shivang. “She was a happy bride all through the festivities. But she cried during the jaimala ceremony. When it comes to her attire, from her veil to her chuda to her kaleere, they all were customised, and reflected tidbits of their love story,” says the source.

The pheras were also interesting, with the “couple being really intrigued and understanding the meaning of the seven vows”. “After the traditional pheras, they also took some vows, which they wrote themselves, about how they want their life ahead,” says the source.

As per another source, the wedding had many other personalised touches as well. “Every function had a separate personalised setup saying something about their life or their love story. In fact, the gifts that the couple gave also had personalised notes and messages about the bond,” says the source.

When it comes to joota chupai, it was a fun moment, with “Raghav agreeing to readily agreeing to pay what was asked to him”. “He has got a great set of salis, and he cherishes the relationship. So, he was happy and playful during the ritual. In fact, he gave all his salis diamond kalichidis,” says the source, adding, “Parineeti along with her whole family got really emotional during vidaai, and Raghav also teared up looking at the same”.

For the guests, the wedding seemed like a perfect culmination of a love story. “They are made for each other, and we witnessed that during the wedding. The way they supported each other, the love they have and the respect they showed to each other’s families. There was warmth everywhere,” says guest Mitali Handa, Parineeti’s bua’s daughter.

