From Shogun to Ripley: 2024 Emmy nominations inspired by iconic books instead of scripts

The Emmy Awards, a cornerstone of television accolades, just recently unveiled their nominees for the 76th season. While indulging in television is delightful, you may be intrigued to learn that several of these nominations are based on iconic literature. For those who cherish reading as much as we do, here's a compilation of 8 nominated shows that draw inspiration from books. Emmy-nominated shows and films based on iconic books

Shōgun

Based on the best-selling 1975 James Clavell novel of the same name, Shōgun is a historical drama television that follows pilot John Blackthorne and his crew members after they survive a shipwreck. They are taken prisoner in the fishing village of Anjiro and must wait for the samurai who will decide their fate. The series follows Clavell as he adventures to Osaka where he is embroiled in a power struggle.

The series follows the book's narrative rather closely, drawing directly from the author's original dialogue and keeping mega-hit elements exactly the same instead of adapting it for a TV audience. The show has been nominated for an unprecedented 25 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Slow Horses

Slow Horses is a British spy thriller television series based on the early novels of the Slough House series written by Mick Herron. Fans call it a faithful adaptation of the book except for a few character changes here and there. The story centres around Slough House, an administrative purgatory for MI5 agents who made career-ending mistakes yet somehow get involved in investigating schemes endangering Britain. The show was nominated for 3 awards, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem is an American science fiction TV series based on the Chinese novel series, Remembrance of Earth's Past by author Liu Cixin. It follows a group of scientists who come into contact with an extraterrestrial civilization and work against time to save the world from catastrophic consequences. The series has been nominated for 2 awards including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Palm Royale

Palm Royale is a period comedy-drama television series based on the 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The series focuses on Maxine Simmons who strives to gain a foothold in the high society club of Palm Royale, Florida. The show has been nominated for 5 Emmy awards including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Lessons In Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry is an American historical drama miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus. It follows chemist Elizabeth Zott, who after being fired from her job as a chemist begins hosting her own feminist cooking show in 1960s America titled, ‘Supper at Six’ to educate housewives on scientific topics. The show has been nominated for 4 awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Ripley

The American psychological thriller miniseries Ripley, is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. The story follows Tom Ripley who is a conman hired by a wealthy man to convince his son to return from Italy. But soon things go wrong and Tom's introduction to the wealthy son's life is his first step into a life of deceit, fraud and murder. The show has been nominated for 13 Emmys including one for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

All The Light We Cannot See

All the Light We Cannot See is an American historical drama television miniseries based on Anthony Doerr's phenomenal novel under the same name. It follows the story of blind Marie-Laure and Werner, a German soldier whose paths cross in occupied France during World War II. The show has been nominated for 4 Emmy awards including the Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award.

Red, White and Royal Blue

Red, White & Royal Blue is a 2023 American romantic comedy film directed based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. The film follows a developing love affair between the son of the president of the United States and a British prince. The show has 1 nomination for Outstanding Made for Television Movie.

It's always a pleasure to see the intersection of literature and television especially when it proves fruitful with the unveiling of the 76th season Emmy nominees. If you're not fond of the big screen, try picking up the book instead!