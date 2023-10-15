Fukrey 3 actor Amit Dhawan: These 22 years have been my learning period

Starting with episodic on TV to small roles in films, actor Amit Dhawan took 22 years to get his first major break where he plays an antagonist. The Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) actor feels that coming from Hissar, Haryana, and making a mark for himself is more important than the years gone by.

Amit Dhawan was last seen playing tanker mafia in Fukrey 3

“I don’t think that I have lost all these years. In fact, I have prepared myself to get in a position where makers can show faith in me. The antagonist that I essayed in Fukrey 3, tanker mafia Dhingra, had I got a couple of years back, I wouldn’t have probably done justice to the part. These 22 years have been my learning period. It will be wrong to term it as struggle,” says the actor.

Dhawan (47) says that he has been doing theatre since he was in Class XI. “I started with amateur theatre and then I moved to Chandigarh for masters in dramatic arts and in 2001, I came to Mumbai. I did a lot of episodes of Haqeeqat and Crime Patrol. I was never keen to do daily soaps and I was clear that I only wanted to do films. I have been part of a lot of projects, but they have been small roles like The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), My Brother...Nikhil (2005), Dabangg (2011) and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,” he says.

He also did a regular job for many years. “Life in Mumbai is not easy, so I used to work and in my free time take up projec-ts. I have a lot of confidence in myself and my training as an actor but it’s important that makers believe in you. Things were happening but slipping out of my hands in the end. I even worked in a big film with A-lister, but that entire track was edited out. Thankfully director Mrighdeep Lamba showed faith in me,” he tells. Dhawan also wrote and direct-ed a short film Mawaad (2016).

He has finished shoot for Raat Akeli Hai (2020) director Honey Trehan’s next untitled film with actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh and actor Arjun Rampal. “I feel it’s time for me to fly. I am getting a good response and it’s great to have a hit film behind you. Probably, time and destiny are now on my side!”

