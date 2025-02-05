Adivi Sesh on Wamiqa Gabbi: Her ability to be in the moment has inspired me

Last month, it was announced that Adivi Sesh will team up with actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who steps into the role of the female lead in G2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Goodachari. Adivi Sesh and Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in G2.

Wamiqa will play a fellow spy, sharing the screen with Sesh in this high-octane espionage saga.

Praising his co-star, who is no stranger to spy thrillers, having previously showcased her versatility in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya (2023), Sesh gushes, “She is a fantastic actor, and the credit she’s getting now was long overdue. She’s a lovely person to work with. Her ability to be in the moment, no matter what, has inspired me.”

Speaking of G2, Adivi, who reprises his role as Agent Gopi, is particularly thrilled about the film’s action sequences, calling it his “signature film in the action genre”.

He teases, “In the tradition of any great film, the action is in service of the story, but I am quite excited about a 25-minute stretch in the second half that is all action. It’s next-level stuff for sure.”

The actor, who was last seen as police officer Krishna Dev aka KD in HIT: Second Case (2022), reveals that G2 is currently halfway through filming.

The production is set to take an international route, with shoots planned across multiple countries. Describing the process as “hectic and challenging,” Sesh shared, “It’ll be a year-end release, if not an early 2026 release.”