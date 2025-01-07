Wamiqa Gabbi ‘beyond excited’ for return to Telugu cinema after 10 years with Adivi Sesh-Emraan Hashmi's G2

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi’s G2, starring Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, has a new addition to the cast. The sequel to the 2018 film Goodachari will feature Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. To announce the news, Sesh released a new poster featuring them both. (Also Read: Mrunal Thakur joins Adivi Sesh in action drama Dacoit) Wamiqa Gabbi and Adivi Sesh in their first look for G2.

Wamiqa Gabbi in G2

Making the announcement and hinting that Wamiqa also plays a spy like him in the film, Sesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My partner in c̶r̶i̶m̶e̶ adventure. Welcome to the mission, #WamiqaGabbi. It's gonna be amazing to run with you in Europe! THUNDER GLIMPSE loading this Month. #G2 #Goodachari2.”

Wamiqa also announced the news on her Instagram, writing, “SPY. ACTION. ADVENTURE. With #G2. Super happy and excited to share the news about my next. Teaming up with my fantastic co-actor @adivisesh is gonna be kick ass. Also, Can’t wait to meet #Emraan sir on sets!” She recently wrapped up a schedule in Europe with Sesh.

Excited about her return to Telugu cinema after 10 years, she shared in a presser, “I’m beyond excited to be part of the incredible journey of G2. The first film set a remarkable benchmark, and stepping into this world is both thrilling and challenging. Working with such a talented cast and crew inspires me to push boundaries and bring fresh energy to my character. I can’t wait for the audience to experience what we’re crafting—it’s going to be extraordinary!”

For the unversed, Wamiqa last starred in Telugu in the 2015 film Bhale Manchi Roju.

About G2

In addition to Sesh, Wamiqa, and Emraan, G2 also stars Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, Madhu Shalini, and Banita Sandhu in key roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments, G2 will pick up where the 2018 film Goodachari left off. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.