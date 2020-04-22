Amid Covid-19 lockdown, actor-writer Adivi Sesh is busy scripting Goodachari 2, editing Major

regional-movies

Actor-writer Adivi Sesh, who was last seen on screen in Evaru – Telugu adaptation of Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest, is keeping himself busy with the scripting process of upcoming Telugu spy thriller Goodachari 2 in this lockdown. In his interview to Deccan Chronicle, Sesh opened up on how he’s using his time wisely in this lockdown.

“I am writing the script for Goodachari 2 and editing my other film, Major. Just before the lockdown, we had completed a big part of Major at the border. This is the coolest and toughest shoot in my career and it’s an incredible experience,” he said.

Major, which is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, marks the reunion of Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film, which will see Sesh step into the shoes of Major Unnikrishnan, who rescued hostages during the 26/11 terror attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and perished in his valorous mission, is being produced by Mahesh Babu and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Goodachari 2, on the other hand, will be the sequel to Sesh’s 2018 sleeper hit Goodachari, which saw the actor play a spy and the movie was well received upon release. Talking about Goodachari, Sesh had told Hindustan Times: “I’ve been a fan of the spy films for a long time. I wrote the story of Goodachari as a teenager and I wanted to tell the story of a spy on the streets of India. Instead of aiming to make a Bond film, we’ve Indianised the spy genre and we believe we’ve made a fairly interesting spy thriller.”

Sesh has revealed he will write as well as direct Goodachari 2, which will go on the floors later this year. It will hit the screens next year.

