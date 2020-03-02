e-paper
Sobhita Dhulipala reunites with Adivi Sesh after Goodachari for Major, see pic

Sobhita Dhulipala will be back with Goodachari co-star Adivi Sesh for her upcoming film on Major Unnikrishnan, titled Major.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:01 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
After bagging Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Sobhita Dhulipala has now announced a film on Major Unnikrishnan where she will be seen with Goodachari co-star Adivi Sesh.
After bagging Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Sobhita Dhulipala has now announced a film on Major Unnikrishnan where she will be seen with Goodachari co-star Adivi Sesh.
         

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently bagged Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, has also been signed for upcoming bilingual film Major – based on the life of Major Unni Krishnan. Welcoming Sobhita on board, actor Adivi Sesh tweeted: “It’s so amazing to reunite with Sobhita after Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. Major is a story for all of India. Looking forward to it.”

 

Major, which is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, marks the reunion of Adivi and Sobhita. The film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film will see Adivi essay the titular role of Major Unnikrishnan, who rescued hostages during the 26/11 terror attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and perished in his valorous mission. The film is being produced by Mahesh Babu and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

 

Meanwhile, Sobhita recently wrapped up shooting for her maiden full-fledged Malayalam film Kurup, which is centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show. On completing shoot for Kurup, Sobhita tweeted: “It’s a wrap on Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online,” Sobhita tweeted.

Sobhita also has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty. The project marks her first time collaboration with the veteran filmmaker.

