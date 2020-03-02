Sobhita Dhulipala reunites with Adivi Sesh after Goodachari for Major, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently bagged Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, has also been signed for upcoming bilingual film Major – based on the life of Major Unni Krishnan. Welcoming Sobhita on board, actor Adivi Sesh tweeted: “It’s so amazing to reunite with Sobhita after Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. Major is a story for all of India. Looking forward to it.”

It's so amazing to reunite with @sobhitaD for #Major after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking fwd to it. 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/YEipw3sPnD — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 2, 2020

Major, which is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, marks the reunion of Adivi and Sobhita. The film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film will see Adivi essay the titular role of Major Unnikrishnan, who rescued hostages during the 26/11 terror attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and perished in his valorous mission. The film is being produced by Mahesh Babu and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Honoured and humbled to be telling a story about the fragility of courage in this incredible Hindi-Telugu bilingual film ‘Major’.

It charts the inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on screen. 🙏🎬#MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/RkVJJlEnqV — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Sobhita recently wrapped up shooting for her maiden full-fledged Malayalam film Kurup, which is centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s a wrap on #Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once.

As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online.

This film is special for it’s obvious reasons like the astute pic.twitter.com/msgCi901I2 — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) February 23, 2020

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show. On completing shoot for Kurup, Sobhita tweeted: “It’s a wrap on Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online,” Sobhita tweeted.

Sobhita also has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty. The project marks her first time collaboration with the veteran filmmaker.

