Home / Regional Movies / Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up Kurup, pens a heartfelt post about her first full-fledged Malayalam film

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up Kurup, pens a heartfelt post about her first full-fledged Malayalam film

Sobhita Dhulipala wrapped up the shooting of her first full-fledged Malayalam film Kurup, which stars Dulquer Salmaan in the title role.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:51 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be seen playing a crucial role in upcoming Malayalam film Kurup, has wrapped up the shoot for the project. Kurup, which has been directed by Srinath Rajendran and starring Dulquer Salman, is Sobhita’s first “full-fledged Malayalam film”.

“It’s a wrap on Kurup, my first full-fledged Malayalam film that is eccentric and endearing at once. As I type this, it occurs to me that this is the first ‘wrap post’ I’m documenting so I’ll just do it here online,” Sobhita tweeted.

She said that the film is special for its obvious reasons like “the astute direction by happy hippie Srinath, aided by prodigies Nimish, Banglan, Praveen and the most wonderful, buoyant co-actor Dulquer.”

 

In the film, she’s rumoured to be playing Dulquer Salmaan’s wife. Talking about the experience of being part of the project, she wrote: “What makes my experience intimate is that it caused/coincided with - perhaps unknowingly, a growth spurt in me as much emotionally as creatively. I’ve had distinct landmark moments in my life that have been character building. This is one such affair.”

Kurup is centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show. When the project was announced, Dulquer had said that he’s thrilled about the project and can’t wait to start shooting.

