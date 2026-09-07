Gaiety-Galaxy shuts temporarily, owner says it’s a technical issue

Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy or G7 as it is known hit a road block with no movie screenings on Monday . The complex has reportedly been temporarily shut down. On Monday, a post by a Netizen showed a notice outside the theatre from Bandra police, that stated that the cinema hall has been closed because the management did not renew its license.

Gaiety-Galaxy

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The theatre was playing shows regularly till Sunday but didn’t play any shows from Monday onwards. Owner Manoj Desai when contacted told us, “The actual reason is some of the cables in the theatre got burned. We have to arrange for new cables from Lohar chawl, South Mumbai. Till that is arranged our shows cannot resume. It’s just a technical issue, nothing more than that.”

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{{^usCountry}} Gaiety-Galaxy was built on November 24, 1972. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s movie Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) was the inaugural film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaiety-Galaxy was built on November 24, 1972. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s movie Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) was the inaugural film. {{/usCountry}}

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G7 multiplex originally started with just 3 theatres – Gaiety, Galaxy and Gemini. Gaiety and Galaxy are the biggest screens, consisting of a stall and balcony. While Gaiety is the bigger one, comprising nearly 1000 seats, Galaxy has around 800 seats. Gemini with just one class, has around 240 seats.