Global group BLACKPINK's members surpass BTS on Billboard charts with solo successes; check it out

In a stunning turn of events, the members of BLACKPINK have overtaken BTS on the Billboard charts, setting new records with their individual solo projects. Recently, Jennie made waves by earning the Hot Shot Debut on both the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and the Billboard Global 200 with her track Like JENNIE. The song opened at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, marking another significant milestone for the South Korean singer and her band-mates. BLACKPINK

This achievement is part of a string of impressive chart entries from the members of BLACKPINK. Just last week, LISA scored the highest new entry on Global Excl. US with her collaboration with Future, FXCK Up the World, debuting at No. 14. The week before, JENNIE made another notable debut with her song ExtraL, featuring Doechii, which ranked at Nos. 13 and 18 on the Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts, respectively. Prior to that, JISOO's Earthquake made its mark at No. 22 on Global Excl. US, while LISA’s Born Again featuring Doja Cat and RAYE debuted at Nos. 12 and 22.

This is a five-week streak where the biggest new songs on the global charts came from BLACKPINK soloists. The only member who hasn’t earned a Hot Shot Debut recently is Rose, who previously achieved the honour with Toxic Till The End and APT. with Bruno Mars in December and November. All of this solo success points to even more excitement ahead for BLACKPINK fans. The group will reunite for their BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour, which kicks off on July 5, 2025. The tour will feature 15 shows across Asia, Europe, and North America, with additional dates scheduled in Tokyo in January 2026. As BLACKPINK continues to break records with both their solo and group efforts, it's clear that the K-pop queens are setting the bar higher than ever before.