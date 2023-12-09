Good content is no more budget bound, says the Fashion actor Mugdha Godse

Actor Mugdha Godse finds it interesting to see how the tables have turned in her favour in just a few years. Actor Mugdha Godse

On her recent work- visit to Lucknow, she shares, “We know that change is constant, but things have been transformed due to OTT, and this is something to be noticed. It is no longer that a few selected people are getting work now as a lot of content is being made in numerous categories. We have projects ranging from big to small, and the best part is that good content is no more budget bound. Stories are being told and the USP of web-content is that there is no demarcation that he or she is the protagonist and rest will follow. Each character has something interesting written for them in the story.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“I had a big film like Fashion (2008) to my credit, yet we all know how difficult it was for actors to make the most of the success back then. Some good work did come my way too, but I had no clue how to go about it. As an actor, no one knows which project will get to see the light of the day as it was very common for films to get shelved. Also, we had no extra platforms where films, if not released in theatres, could be streamed digitally. At times I feel that if only we had options like today, then things would be different for many actors. Nevertheless, it’s not too late as I have some wonderful lineup for 2024 including a film that I am shooting for along with a few web projects. All the projects will see me doing something different and interesting. I am enjoying this phase as it’s allowing me to explore myself to the hilt.”

Godse feels as things are looking up for her, it will be great to end the year in celebration mode. “Though I am travelling for work, I have many friends in the UK and maybe I end the year there as Rahul (Dev) too can join me, or maybe I am back here and then plan something else. But celebrations toh honge hi because I am happy with the way my work graph is progressing,” concludes the Bloody Brothers (2022) actor, who was in Lucknow for the shoot of Teesri Begum being produced by KC Bokadia.