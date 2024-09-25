Gopal Datt on Aapka Apna Zakir going off air: Show shuru hone se pehle hi bandh ho gaya

There have been many instances of television shows ending abruptly, leaving actors wondering about the reason behind it. Gopal Datt is in a similar predicament now. The actor, who was enjoying his stint on comedian-actor Zakir Khan’s show Aapka Apna Zakir, is clueless about why it went off air in less than a month. The show, which started airing on August 10, telecast its 10th and last episode on September 8. Gopal Datt was recently seen in Zakir Khan's show Aapka Apna Zakir

He says, “I was travelling a lot for my shows around that time, so I am not really aware of what happened. As an actor, I wanted to explore the project by adding witty dialogues and punches. I was still figuring out how to make it more interesting, but shuru hone se pehle hi bandh ho gaya toh kuch kar nahin sakte. It’s because of the TRPs or whatever. I think it was still in its early stages, so to judge it so fast… thoda ajeeb hi hai.”

About his decision to explore TV, Datt says, “Uske fayade-nuksaan dono hain. TV surely has a reach, but karne ko zyada kuch nahin hai. TV ki apni limitations hain. My last stint on TV was 15 years ago, that too for a news channel, so I am yet to understand its game but seek jaunga.”

However, Datt is enjoying dabbling in different mediums, including theatre. “When you work on big films, you don’t have too much choice. You are just a character and the control is elsewhere. It’s much better in OTT and indie projects. Theatre also gives you the liberty to take control. But uske liye paisa jeb se lagana padta hai,” he says.

He has completed shoot for Anand L Rai’s Nakhrewali and another film with Rai tentatively titled Hawai Fire besides Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film Hisaab.

The actor was in Lucknow recently for writer-director Abhishek Majumdar's play Kaumudi with actor Kumud Mishra held as a part of Repertwahr Weekends.