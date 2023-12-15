Kaalkoot actor Gopal Datt: I love the thrill of performing for live audience

Actor-writer Gopal Datt dons many hats and enjoys dabbling in different art forms. Seen in plays, films, web-shows and as a poet-writer-singer along with performing for a live audience, he feels creativity is not medium bound. Gopal Datt, who recently shot for a film in Lucknow, will be performing in the city today (Instagram)

“I have written several songs for plays that I have composed as well. Most of the plays are no longer staged so from there I have picked up a few songs — which have some fun as well as satire — and made a show out of it titled Aur Karo Theatre. So, I sing and narrate anecdotes from my plays as well,” shares Datt.

Earlier too, he has penned lyrics for Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) and Love Per Square Feet (2018) and lent his voice for an experimental song Araam Karo Na in the former.

“I enjoy and love doing everything that involves creativity to the hilt. But honestly, I love the thrill of performing live. Instant response from the audience ek alag tarah ka maza deta hai. That feeling you don’t get from films or series, but then their reach is bigger than stage. Live shows keep me on the edge as there is no scope for errors and retakes. That’s the reason stage shows are the best medium of learning,” he adds.

On growth of digital medium, he says, “The social media has the power ki aap apni baat janta ke paas seedhey le jaa sakte ho. Pehle aap doosre mediums ke mohtaaz thhe as you were dependent on newspaper and television to convey your thoughts. Unfortunately, I am not that tech savvy and doosery logon ki tarah main doob nahi sakta social media mein!”

Datt has completed shoot for a series, tentatively titled, Gaanth and recently wrapped shoot for director Rahul Shanklya’s Nakhrewaalii that he shot in Lucknow. “The season two of series Kaalkoot too is being worked upon, I hope we will have season three of Kathmandu Connection as well,” he adds.

Talking about his Lucknow connect, the actor says, “I have also shot for the film Jabariya Jodi (2019), series Kathmandu Connection (2021) and have performed several plays for Repertwahr Festival. I will be back again to perform at the fest on Friday...I feel Lucknow hamesha bulata hai mujhko...,” concludes Datt.