Grammys 2026: BLACKPINK’s Rosé stuns with APT, Sabrina Carpenter turns pilot; Justin Bieber’s boxers steal the show

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, wasn’t just about big wins. It was also about unforgettable live moments. As music’s biggest night unfolded at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, three performances in particular took the crowd and social media by storm. We are talking about BLACKPINK’s Rosé who joined forces with Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber, each bringing their unique style to a global stage and reminding audiences why the Grammys remain a must-watch spectacle.
Rosé, who made history this year as the first K-pop soloist to be nominated in major Grammy categories, opened the main telecast with a high-energy collab alongside Bruno Mars. The duo delivered a peppy performance of their viral track APT., which dominated charts worldwide and made Rosé one of the most talked-about artists of the night. Then there was Sabrina Carpenter, who turned the Grammys stage into a musical runway. Her performance of Manchild was theatrical and bold, complete with an airline-themed set and choreography that played like a mini-show. Dressed in a pilot-inspired outfit, Sabrina blended theatrics with confident vocals. The showmanship didn’t go unnoticed, but sadly her use of a live bird as part of the act did receive flack from PETA.
Closing out the trio of memorable sets was Justin Bieber, playing the guitar and letting his angelic voice carry the performance. But the highlight was his choice of outfit. Justin left ‘Beliebers’ in awe as he crooned a stripped-back version of his song Yukon dressed in nothing but silk boxers, showcasing his many tattoos spread across his arms and chest. His raw and vulnerable act won hearts.
The 2026 Grammys delivered performances that resonated long after the winners were announced, proving that the live show remains as compelling as the awards themselves. Who was your favourite performer at the award ceremony this year?
