‘Grow a thick skin…’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' blunt message to Ibrahim Ali Khan after his Nadaaniyan debut

Being Saif Ali Khan’s doppelgänger and Bollywood’s latest nepo kid to enter the limelight, Ibrahim Ali Khan was always bound to make headlines. But his big debut in Netflix’s rom-com Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor, didn’t quite land the way he might’ve hoped. Critics weren’t kind, and social media was quick to call out his privileged entry into films. So how did the young actor take it all in? In a new interview, Ibrahim gets candid about his debut. Priyanka Chopra and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Turns out, the acting bug bit him slowly. “Since I was young, I used to accompany my dad to film sets and thought it was all so cool,” he said. “I only began to think about it seriously in high school. All my life, people assumed I would become an actor, but that realisation needs to come from within.”

“Nepotism has been around forever”

Still, being a star kid came with its own baggage. “I was hoping to join the movies sooner,” he admitted. “I realised the tide was turning when Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya were starting out. Technically speaking, nepotism has been around forever, but these girls became targets. I realised that anyone from a film background looking to debut from then on was going to face backlash, no matter how good they may be. I was prepared for it, but didn’t expect it to be so harsh.”

“I wanted my first film to be great.”

And what does he think of Nadiyaania now that the dust has settled? “I look back at my performance and I can see where I could have done better or worked harder,” he said honestly. “A lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t stress. It’s only your first film.’ That’s not okay for me. I wanted my first film to be great. I wanted to be great in my first film. But I’ll learn—I have to learn.”

Luckily, he’s had some serious star power cheering him on. “My dad said this is not the year 2000 when a star can just walk around in a movie and it can be a blockbuster,” Ibrahim revealed. “Today, you must be very prepared and be a quick learner. Most importantly, he said the script and the filmmaker are two things you cannot compromise on.”

And then came a surprising vote of confidence. “Priyanka Chopra sent me a very sweet message saying she watched the film and thinks I have a bright future,” he shared. “She said I have to hold my head high and keep grinding; and that I must grow a thick skin. Coming from someone as accomplished as she is, I felt really comforted and motivated.”

Looks like the young Khan has both the humility to take criticism and the drive to keep pushing forward. Here's hoping round two packs the punch he’s aiming for.