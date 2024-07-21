 Guru Purnima| Shriya Saran: My Gurus Shovana Narayan & Nutan Patwardhan instilled in me the importance of respecting art - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Guru Purnima| Shriya Saran: My Gurus Shovana Narayan & Nutan Patwardhan instilled in me the importance of respecting art

ByMugdha Kapoor
Jul 21, 2024 10:49 PM IST

On Guru Purnima, actor Shriya Saran expresses gratitude towards her kathak gurus Shovana Narayan and Nutan Patwardhan for guiding her.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, I reflect on the profound impact my Gurus, especially Shovana Narayan and Nutan Patwardhan, have had in my life.

Actor Shriya Saran talks about her kathak gurus
Actor Shriya Saran talks about her kathak gurus

I began learning Kathak under the guidance of Shovana Narayan in Delhi at a very young age. Despite the challenges my family faced with my pursuing dance instead of a more conventional career, my mother supported me wholeheartedly. She relocated us from Haridwar to Delhi so I could learn from Guru Shovana Narayan. Through rigorous practice and invaluable guidance, Shovanaji instilled in me not just the techniques of Kathak, but also the deeper values it embodies.

Her teachings were not just about dance; they were about life itself—hard work, perseverance, and the understanding that today’s struggle is tomorrow’s fruit. She emphasised the importance of riyaaz (sincerity) in every aspect of life, a lesson that resonates deeply with me even today.

Seven years ago, my journey led me to Nutan Patwardhan ji in Mumbai, where I continued to delve deeper into Kathak while also pursing my passion for acting. Even during my pregnancy, her words and lessons were a source of inspiration and solace. Dancing till the ninth month kept me connected and joyful, even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Both of them taught me that Kathak is more than just an art form; it’s a way of life. It teaches patience, humility, and discipline—lessons that are increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced world. They instilled in me the importance of respecting the art, its history, and its traditions, while also encouraging me to explore and innovate.

Guru Purnima is a time to express gratitude to those who have shaped my path. I am immensely thankful to Shovanaji and Nutanji for their unwavering dedication, guiding me, and for enriching my life beyond measure. They are not just my Gurus; they are my role models, guiding lights, and sources of inspiration in every step of my journey as an artist and as a person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Guru Purnima| Shriya Saran: My Gurus Shovana Narayan & Nutan Patwardhan instilled in me the importance of respecting art
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On