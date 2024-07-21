Guru Purnima| Shriya Saran: My Gurus Shovana Narayan & Nutan Patwardhan instilled in me the importance of respecting art

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, I reflect on the profound impact my Gurus, especially Shovana Narayan and Nutan Patwardhan, have had in my life. Actor Shriya Saran talks about her kathak gurus

I began learning Kathak under the guidance of Shovana Narayan in Delhi at a very young age. Despite the challenges my family faced with my pursuing dance instead of a more conventional career, my mother supported me wholeheartedly. She relocated us from Haridwar to Delhi so I could learn from Guru Shovana Narayan. Through rigorous practice and invaluable guidance, Shovanaji instilled in me not just the techniques of Kathak, but also the deeper values it embodies.

Her teachings were not just about dance; they were about life itself—hard work, perseverance, and the understanding that today’s struggle is tomorrow’s fruit. She emphasised the importance of riyaaz (sincerity) in every aspect of life, a lesson that resonates deeply with me even today.

Seven years ago, my journey led me to Nutan Patwardhan ji in Mumbai, where I continued to delve deeper into Kathak while also pursing my passion for acting. Even during my pregnancy, her words and lessons were a source of inspiration and solace. Dancing till the ninth month kept me connected and joyful, even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Both of them taught me that Kathak is more than just an art form; it’s a way of life. It teaches patience, humility, and discipline—lessons that are increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced world. They instilled in me the importance of respecting the art, its history, and its traditions, while also encouraging me to explore and innovate.

Guru Purnima is a time to express gratitude to those who have shaped my path. I am immensely thankful to Shovanaji and Nutanji for their unwavering dedication, guiding me, and for enriching my life beyond measure. They are not just my Gurus; they are my role models, guiding lights, and sources of inspiration in every step of my journey as an artist and as a person.