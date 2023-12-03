Haddi actor Vipin Sharma: More efforts needed to make OTT shows unique

Actor Vipin Sharma is enjoying the ‘good phase’ of his career as four of his films — Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Haddi, Guns & Gulabs and PI Meena — have released over the last few months.

Actor Vipin Sharma on his recent visit to Lucknow for the shoot of Bhaiyaaji(HT Photo)

The actor who courted fame with Taare Zameen Par (2007) says, “Web has surely opened new avenues. With more options, I am able to pick roles that make a lasting impact on the audience. I have never cared about the length of the role. For instance, Raanjhanaa (2013) had barely 2-3 scenes and no dialogues but still got me rave reviews. And that’s what an actor strives for.”

Sharma is happy with the OTT boom but feels makers should work more on production of web content like it is done in films. “I wish more time and money was spent on writing and overall production design to make each show look unique! A series is like shooting three films so much time and effort is needed, else shows visually give a similar impact,” says the actor.

In Lucknow, he shot for director Apoorv Singh Karki’s next Bhaiyaaji where he reunited with the Sirf Ek Bandaa... maker and actor Manoj Bajpayee. “This time, I play a cop. I have shot for (actor) Dev Patel’s next Monkey Man that has been written, directed and produced by him. I have also shot for Punjabi film Dear Jassi directed by Tarsem Singh which is doing festival rounds. My short film Night Queen, that we shot in Lucknow last year, is travelling to festivals, and we are looking forward to converting it into a full-length feature film,” he says.

“Besides, I’m doing a series with Made in Heaven director Nitya Mehra and will next shoot for Dharma production’s film,” he adds.

The actor recently contributed by co-writing web show PI Meena. “It’s a creative calling and natural progre-ssion. I will be directing a feature film in Varanasi. I have written the script, and we are working on the cast. Earlier, too I have written and directed short films,” adds Sharma.

