Short film space is surely becoming big now: Vipin Sharma

Actor Vipin Sharma is all upbeat these days as his recently released short film Missing has been selected for the Chicago Film Festival. The Taare Zameen Par actor finds short films an exciting space to delve into as a maker.

Sharma who is in Lucknow for the shoot of his next short film Night Queen feels that the space is gaining immense popularity especially among the fast-paced youngsters.

“Short film space is becoming big. It’s very challenging as kam samay main aapko badi baat bolni hai. Many a times we have an idea which actually needs to be told in the short duration. When it’s turned into feature film it gets extended and loses its essence. Also, shorts are a good way to experiment and can be easily made in less budget. Most of the big names in the industry have started their career with short films. International film fests keenly observe this space so it’s surely a good deal for all of us.”

Last, seen in Pataal Lok and The Family Man, the versatile actor, says, “An anthology based on heartbreaks has been co-written by Naireeta Dasgupta (also director), Saurabh Kabra who are co-producers along with me. The film will see actor Sheeba Chaddha playing my wife. I have been working in the industry for many years now so and I want to support content driven films. The plan is to make three short film into an anthology for OTT.”

Talking more about his directorial, Sharma adds, “Missing is a silent film. I wanted to explore this genre so I chose to be behind the camera. As I was looking for a tall artiste with long grey hair and eventually my friend and actor Dalip Sondhi did fit the bill.”

During pandemic phase Sharma has wrapped a couple of projects. “I shot for a series in Cape Town in September. Then I have shot for Nawazduddin Siddiqui starrer film tentatively titled Tiku Weds Sheru directed by Sai Kabir where I am a playing a negative lead. Also, I wrapped Dev Patel’s film Monkey Man that was shot in Indonesia and another in Kolkata just before the second wave.”

Next, he is working on directing a feature film that he currently pitching to producers.