'Now she's the billion dollar spouse': Hailey Bieber's $1B Rhode deal has everyone's jaws on the floor

Yesterday, beauty conglomerate E.l.f announced that it will be acquiring Hailey Bieber's booming entrepreneurial venture, Rhode, for a billion dollars. In just 3 years, the brand has managed to become a top-tier Gen Z hot favourite, having generated $212 million in sales in the last year with all of 10 products. It's Hailey's moment to shine and the internet is definitely here for it! Hailey Bieber's Rhode deal has the internet hailing her as the 'billion dollar spouse'

The comments, nearly unanimously hailed the milestone feat: "I mean selling ur company for $1 billion after only being in this space for 3 years is actually pretty mind blowing, even if u don’t like Hailey u can’t deny this is pretty incredible", "$1B acquisition in 3 years is incredible wow 👏🏾", "Wow !! And all while so many people wanted to see it fail !! Go Hailey ❤️" and "👏🔥 the woman’s smart and you can’t take that away from her".

But our favourite take? This comment which read, "Not Hailey pulling an uno reverse and becoming the billion dollar spouse 💅🏽💅🏽". Other comments bringing up the quite off putting dynamic with husband Justin Bieber, read to the tune of: "Yessss!!! Now leave that man, bb!".

For context, Hailey and Justin's very public relationship has always been bearing the weight of the latter's very public breakup with his former partner of nearly a decade, Selena Gomez. Besides, their public moments have for years been intensely scrutinised to reflect Justin's odd treatment of her. More recently, the singer was seemingly on an online crusade to declare his love for Hailey, what with thirsting over her Met Gala look and serenading her with a Mariachi band on Mother's Day. All of the narrative reversal however, came crashing down after he monopolised her Vogue cover by sharing an anecdote of him telling her that she'd never land the honour — this last bit will surely take some time to be forgotten by the internet, given the intense online debate it sparked.

As far as his public reaction to Hailey's Rhode deal, Justin posted the same image she used to make her own announcement in addition to a screenshot of her caption. The post carried no caption of his own.

We can't help but think the same as this one comment under his post: "Bro’s in caption jail 😩😩😩"?