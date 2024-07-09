Halle Berry, Glenn Close join ‘divorce attorney’ Kim Kardashian in new legal drama All's Fair

What has Kim Kardashian been up to? Well after passing the baby bar in December 2021, the reality TV celebrity is all set to star in a new legal drama titled All’s Fair. The show's star-studded cast now includes Academy Award winner Halle Berry, and three-time Tony Award winner Glenn Close. Halle, Glenn and Kim will also be executive producers on the show partnering with the co-creator of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close and Halle Berry are the star-studded cast of All's Fair

Halle Berry and Glenn Close will also serve as executive producers on All's Fair

Although the series was announced in December 2023, the recent inclusion of award-winning stars like Halle and Glenn is an exciting new development. Reports describe the upcoming series as a ‘glossy and sexy procedural’ in which Kim plays a top divorce attorney at an all-women L.A. law firm.

"Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer in the world," said Ryan, while pitching the show to Kim on The Kardashians."When you're going through a divorce, I would imagine that you're very close to your lawyer and you tell them everything. It has what Sex and the City has, which is girlfriends. It has a bond of women trying to get through an experience together."

Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar in 2021

Other details about the show are tight, which is always the case with anything Murphy does. The show will air on Hulu, the same platform that currently hosts the Kardashian family's aforementioned popular reality show, The Kardashians.

"I know I don't need to add another thing to my schedule but it's so different than what I do and it's such a challenge for me. I love the challenge,” said Kardashian speaking of the show.

We also know that the series will be penned by screenwriter, Jon Robin Baitz most notably known for Brothers & Sisters (2006) and Pulitzer-nominated play, A Fair Country (1996). The production is rumoured to start in late 2024, with a premiere in early 2025.

Glenn was recently on-boarded for the new Knives Out mystery movie, the popular American series thriller headlined by Daniel Craig. As for Halle, this marks one of her first regular TV roles in quite some time.