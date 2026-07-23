Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga nears completion; Siddharth Bodke plays Sahara's founder and chairman

Following Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story (2023), filmmaker Hansal Mehta is nearing completion of the franchise’s third instalment, Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga.

Scam franchise director and showrunner Hansal Mehta, Subrata Roy Sahara and actor Siddharth Bodke

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The series traces the rise and fall of controversial Sahara India Pariwar founder Subrata Roy Sahara, who spent over two years in jail in connection with the long-running SEBI-Sahara investor refund case.

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{{^usCountry}} Marathi actor Siddharth Bodke plays Roy, while Kritika Singh and Moon Banerjee portray his wife Swapna Roy and mother Chhabi Roy, respectively. Aditya Srivastava is also part of the cast. The series is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book, Sahara: The Untold Story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marathi actor Siddharth Bodke plays Roy, while Kritika Singh and Moon Banerjee portray his wife Swapna Roy and mother Chhabi Roy, respectively. Aditya Srivastava is also part of the cast. The series is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book, Sahara: The Untold Story. {{/usCountry}}

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“The team shot in Lucknow, where Sahara’s head office is based, as well as in Kanpur-Bithoor, Malihabad and other nearby locations. After completing schedules in Noida, Delhi and Dehradun, they are now shooting the final leg in Mumbai. The working title for now it Scam 2010.” a source tells us. Roy's hometown Gorakhpur will also figure in the show.

When contacted, Mehta said he “can’t speak about it” and directed the query to Applause Entertainment, which did not respond.

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The project, announced in May 2024, has also faced legal opposition from Sahara. “Yes, we have filed a case which is still pending. We are aware that the series is being shot and is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book, which has Sahara India Parivar’s full-page disclaimer on its opening page,” a Sahara source says.

Roy passed away on 14 November 2023, at age 75. He founded the business conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar in 1978 and in 2004, the Sahara group was termed by Time magazine as “the second largest employer in India after Indian Railways”.

In the series, Hansal Mehta is the director and showrunner while Sumit Purohit is also credited as the director.

About Scam franchise:

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starred actor Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher and Satish Kaushik. Based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by many stockbrokers including Harshad Mehta, the series was adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.

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The second installment of the franchise Scam 2003: The Telgi Story was story of Abdul Karim Telgi who was involved in the 2003 stamp paper counterfeiting scandal. the series is inspired from Sanjay Singh's book Telgi Scam: Reporter's ki Diary. It starred Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi, Aniruddh Roy, Hemang Vyas, Mukesh Tiwari and Talat Aziz. It was directed by Tushar Hiranandani with Mehta as its showrunner.