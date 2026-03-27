World Theatre Day | Pratik Gandhi: Whatever I have got till now is due to theatre, it's truly an actor's gym!

Having done theatre for two decades, actor Pratik Gandhi believes this “exclusive medium” has great potential ahead. Dabbling between plays, films and series, he feels that whatever success he has got till now is “due to theatre.” Pratik Gandhi

On World Theatre Day, today the Scam 1992 actor says, “I personally think that theatre should no longer be considered a poor medium. In terms of money, it is an exclusive medium; that is how it should be placed. Theatre has a bright future, and that’s what I feel and want to believe.”

The boom in live shows gives him hope. “The way things are changing, you see all live concerts and all stand-up shows are going housefull. People want to have that personal experience, their life experience. And, theatre or any live performance is going to be so exclusive,” he says.

The 45-year-old believes the audience “will pay five times more” than for any virtual experience. “The younger generation is curious about exploring live experiences, and theatre is the only place which can give you that experience.”