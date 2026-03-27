World Theatre Day | Pratik Gandhi: Whatever I have got till now is due to theatre, it's truly an actor's gym!
On World Theatre Day today, the ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ actor Pratik Gandhi reflects on the medium’s power, crediting it for shaping his success
Having done theatre for two decades, actor Pratik Gandhi believes this “exclusive medium” has great potential ahead. Dabbling between plays, films and series, he feels that whatever success he has got till now is “due to theatre.”
On World Theatre Day, today the Scam 1992 actor says, “I personally think that theatre should no longer be considered a poor medium. In terms of money, it is an exclusive medium; that is how it should be placed. Theatre has a bright future, and that’s what I feel and want to believe.”
The boom in live shows gives him hope. “The way things are changing, you see all live concerts and all stand-up shows are going housefull. People want to have that personal experience, their life experience. And, theatre or any live performance is going to be so exclusive,” he says.
The 45-year-old believes the audience “will pay five times more” than for any virtual experience. “The younger generation is curious about exploring live experiences, and theatre is the only place which can give you that experience.”
Medium's viability!
He says that commercially things have improved but comparisons can’t be made. “In theatre, my efforts are like 100 times more than in films and payment is not even one-tenth! This can't change due to the medium's viability. The problem is with capacity – max 500-800 – so multiple shows have to be performed to reach out to larger audiences. But, you can still have better finances for the play.”
He contrasts this with the West, “where play tickets are significantly priced higher ($85 or around ₹8,000) than film tickets ($15 or around ₹1,400). Also, the theatre stays at one place for months and people travel from all over, whereas the theatre travels here.”
‘An actor's gym’
Calling theatre “an actor’s gym,” he says it helps actors in mediums – films and shows.
“We'll have to go naked, completely! Nothing can support you on stage. No jing bang music. No major lights. No major sets. Beyond a point, it's an actor who will have to pull it through. That's the reason theatre is always called an actor's medium. It has zero space for errors. But, it gives you so much soul, energy, experience and satisfaction. And, that is why we see outstanding performances happening as you are always hitting the ball out of the park. Whatever I've got till now is due to theatre.”
He adds that theatre is a great teacher as, “It teaches you discipline and makes you human! It makes you understand that nothing is permanent – one day it can be a standing ovation and the next day nothing might work!”
Comedy next?
Having done multiple monologues including Mohan Ka Masala and Hu Chandrakant Bakshi, he now wants to explore more. “I have not done a comedy play for a long time – multi-starrer with good content and high on energy. There are a couple of scripts that we are talking upon but nothing has been finalised yet. I am also looking forward to producing a play where I may or may not act.”
The actor will be next shooting for Rajesh Krishnan’s film Mess and he is awaiting the release of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Ghamasaan and Rahul Dholakia’s Hum Hindustani.
‘Theatre infrastructure should improve’
On this day, Pratik has a personal wish: “We are a country of stories, and no other medium can actually support this culture than theatre. Unfortunately, we lack the basic theatre infrastructure. Either, we don't have it and what little we have is in bad shape and not maintained. It needs to improve everywhere and I guess it will help theatre enthusiasts and new-age actors.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.