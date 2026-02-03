Edit Profile
    Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi star in period drama Hum Hindustani on India’s 1st election. Watch first look

    Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film portrays the fight for universal suffrage and is set to debut on Netflix, with no official release date announced yet.

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 8:46 PM IST
    By Ritika Kumar
    Saif Ali Khan will headline the upcoming period drama Hum Hindustani, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of India’s first democratic election. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi and is directed by Rahul Dholakia, with production by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

    Hum Hindustani, featuring Saif Ali Khan, tells the story of India's inaugural democratic election in 1950.
    Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi star in Hum Hindustani

    The makers have released the first look of the film, and Netflix India shared the teaser on their Instagram and YouTube today, giving audiences a glimpse of the period setting and the central characters’ struggles to conduct India’s historic election.

    Set in 1950, the film follows Saif Ali Khan’s character as he advocates for universal adult suffrage while facing resistance from Indian monarchs. Pratik Gandhi plays a determined police officer tasked with ensuring that the election proceeds smoothly and without violence.

    According to the official synopsis, “In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation's very first democratic election- inspired by true events.”

    More about Hum Hindustani

    The team behind Hum Hindustani, in a statement, said, “At its core, Hum Hindustani celebrates one of the most defining promises of newly independent India — the right to vote. Telling the story of the nation’s first democratic election from the perspective of those working on the ground has been both a responsibility and a privilege. It is a tale of belief, courage, and collective effort that helped shape the India we know today. We are proud to bring Rahul Dholakia’s vision to Netflix and to showcase this landmark chapter of Indian history with the scale and ambition it deserves, for audiences in India and around the world.”

    It is set to premiere on Netflix, though an official release date has not been announced.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ritika Kumar

      Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More

