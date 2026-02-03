Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi star in period drama Hum Hindustani on India’s 1st election. Watch first look

Saif Ali Khan will headline the upcoming period drama Hum Hindustani, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of India’s first democratic election. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi and is directed by Rahul Dholakia, with production by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Hum Hindustani, featuring Saif Ali Khan, tells the story of India's inaugural democratic election in 1950.

Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi star in Hum Hindustani The makers have released the first look of the film, and Netflix India shared the teaser on their Instagram and YouTube today, giving audiences a glimpse of the period setting and the central characters’ struggles to conduct India’s historic election.

Set in 1950, the film follows Saif Ali Khan’s character as he advocates for universal adult suffrage while facing resistance from Indian monarchs. Pratik Gandhi plays a determined police officer tasked with ensuring that the election proceeds smoothly and without violence.

According to the official synopsis, “In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation's very first democratic election- inspired by true events.”