Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi: Doing theatre to keep no-release stress at bay

Actor Pratik Gandhi had been on a working spree, but he did not have a film or a web show release in the year gone by. The Scam 1992 (2020) actor says that he is pinning high hopes on 2024 and trying to be very selective about his projects. Pratik Gandhi is expected to seen in multiple projects this year

“Currently, whatever projects that I have done are in post-production, so I am dubbing for them. Also, preparation is on for the (filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s web-show) Gandhi project. Besides, we read a lot. Due to this, I am not shooting too much,” says the actor on a recent visit to Lucknow.

Gandhi adds, “Besides preparation, I am doing back-to-back plays these days so that is keeping me busy and stress free. Else, it’s a very anxiety wala phase when you have worked a lot and kuchh release nahi ho raha hai! Hopefully, projects will start releasing soon but when and where is not in my control.” Last week he acted in director Manoj Shah’s play Mohan Ka Masala.

He has multiple projects lined up including biopic Phule, Dhoom Dham with actor Yami Gautam Dhar, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Taapsee Pannu, Dedh Bhiga Zameen with Khushali Kumar and an untitled film with actor Vidya Balan, besides others.

The Great Indian Murder (2022) actor is trying to pick his roles wisely. “It’s very difficult to make the perfect choice. Everyone is looking for that one right project. Actually, success ka koi formula hi nahin ban pa raha hai! Rules are changing every day. By the time a film is made and released, the external scenario changes. Then, suddenly, a small film becomes a hit. So, there are no formulas, and this is an industry of experiments,” says the Crime Aaj Kal2 host.

So, how is he making choices? “I want to be part of all types of stories – be it small or big films. Every project has a different audience. Some stories need to go through OTT while some must go to the theatre first. In the current situation, there is no standard checklist. Everyday new variables are being added,” says the actor who shot for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Yash, in Lucknow, last year.

He directed the play Saat Teri Ekvees (7x3=21) and wants to direct another. “To direct a film, I am searching for a script as I have not written anything from scratch,” he says.