Hansal Mehta reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, says it's ‘not perfect but so what’

Hansal Mehta has seen Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and shared his review. Taking to his X account on Monday, the acclaimed filmmaker shared his views on the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, and showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan's performance. He said that the film is 'not perfect' but the experience was something he would not 'want to overanalyse or overthink." (Also read: Prabhas' Salaar, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki claim top spots at worldwide box office) Hansal Mehta gave a positive review to Dunki.

Hansal Mehta reviews Dunki

In his new post, Hansal Mehta said, "I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a @RajkumarHirani film any day. Nice to end the year with @iamsrk tugging at your heart strings, looking into her eyes with love and playing a softie. Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More about Dunki

Dunki is a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. So far, the film has earned ₹105.84 crore nett in India.

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "SRK is the star attraction in Dunki and the film presents him in an avatar that we have seen earlier as well, in fact, multiple times over. As the young clean-shaven hero falling for the first girl he met in Punjab where he had come looking for someone, he is endearing and sweet. But, he gets better in the second half, when that stubble grows and the gang is on their way to London through paths and routes that are as difficult as it gets. Be it crossing the desserts in Iran or snowy mountains of their next destination, Khan doesn't fail to charm you."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place