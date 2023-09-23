Happily Ever After: Hollywood couples who got hitched for forever

When it comes to celebrity weddings, 2023 is off to a strong start. From secret ceremonies to intimate nuptials to star-studded celebrations, several Hollywood couples took their relationship to another level by getting hitched. We bring a lowdown of celebrities who said “I do” in 2023.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Joey King and Steven Piet got married in Spain this year

The Scottish DJ (39) got married to music producer and radio host Vick Hope (33) last week, according to People. After getting engaged last year, Harris and Hope tied the knot over the weekend in England. The wedding reception was held in a tent decorated with lavish greens and florals on the sprawling grounds of Northumberland. Following the ceremony, the married couple threw a Glastonbury Festival-like after-party, where Nile Rodgers performed with his band Chic.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

The Captain America actor (42) walked down the aisle with Alba Baptista during a ceremony at a private estate in Massachusetts last week. Many of the couple’s famous friends were spotted in nearby Boston for the wedding, including Evans’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. After the wedding, the couple partied at his Boston-area home. In November 2022, it was reported that Evans and Baptista were officially dating. At the time, the source told People that the two had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious”.

Joey King and Steven Piet

The Bullet Train actor (24) and her director husband (32) earlier this month in Spain surrounded by their closest family and friends. She also shared a carousel of photographs on her Instagram. The couple first met in 2019, with King announcing their engagement on Instagram last March. “We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of The Great Gatsby. It’s historic without being dated. It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other,” King told Vogue.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

In August, Cyrus (56) and Purcell (53) got married nearly five months after getting engaged. They got married on August 19 at her daughter Miley’s home in Malibu, California. For the wedding, Cyrus picked a long, white strapless wedding gown and a coordinating veil as she said “I do” to the Prison Break alum on a bed of white rose petals. In fact, Miley walked her mother down the aisle. “The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Miley told Vogue.

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt

Actor Michelle Yeoh (61) finally got married to her longtime fiancée Jean Todt (77) after 19 years of togetherness. The actor and ex-Ferrari CEO first met in June 2004 in Shanghai and quickly hit it off, as they got engaged one month later. In July, the couple marked a big relationship milestone when they tied the knot. Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of their wedding program, with the caption, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much”. The note read, “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together”.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

The actors tied the knot in July, according to TMZ. The couple wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where they were joined by their friends such as Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey. The couple’s walkup song was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice. Their engagement was confirmed in February after two years of dating.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

In June, Watts got married to fellow actor Billy Crudup in a secret ceremony. The King Kong star (54) confirmed her marriage to The Morning Show actor (54) through an Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse. “Hitched,” Watts simply captioned the photo. It was a star-studded celebration for the couple which united friends and loved ones. They have kept their relationship private after confirming their romance in 2017.

Sia and Dan Bernad

In a surprise move, the singer for married to Bernad in an intimate ceremony in May at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy. For the intimate nuptials, which was attended by just six guests including the bride and groom, the singer wore a three-quarter sleeve lace mermaid gown, while her husband opted for a light coloured tuxedo. It’s unclear when the duo first began dating as Sia has kept their romance private.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton, longtime hairstylist to the Kardashians, got married to actor Lukas Gage in April, with reality star Kim Kardashian officiating the nuptials. “We did it,” Appleton, 39, captioned photos from their wedding. The celebrity hairstylist extended a “big thank you” to Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain in his caption. Appleton’s photos and videos revealed Twain serenaded the couple with her 1997 hit You’re Still The One.

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin

The couple tied the knot in Hungary -- Barbara’s home country -- on July 15, according to a new report. Dylan’s twin brother Cole Sprouse served as his brother’s best man, while his girlfriend Ari Fournier was one of Barbara’s bridesmaids. The newlyweds are reportedly also planning a bigger wedding ceremony later this year, which will take place in the US. Dylan and Palvin exchanged their vows in the same church that Barbara’s parents got married in 34 years ago. They got engaged in September 2022

