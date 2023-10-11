Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Child co stars share memories of working with ‘Amit uncle’

There’s something about the Mahanayak of the Hindi film industry which endears him to both grown ups and children. And here we are, taking you on a nostalgic trip by tracking down Amitabh Bachchan’s young co stars on his 81st birthday, who are now all grown up:

SWINI KHARA (CHEENI KUMI, 2007)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 today on October 11.

Swini Khara in a still from Cheeni Kum with Bachchan.

I remember the first time I met him on set, I was not aware of his classics Sholay or Shahenshah, but I loved Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and remembered him from that. He started cracking jokes with me. I was aware of his stardom as a kid too. I did a workshop with R Balki sir (director), and my parents had told me then of the big star Amit uncle was. You don’t realise it while shooting with him as a kid, but I did understand what a big deal it was as a grown up. Back then, I would just play with him on sets, he would teach me how to deliver my dialogues between takes. I think he also once sent across chocolates for me. I am 25 now, was in touch with him after Cheeni Kum, and did a couple of ads with him. But as I reduced working in the industry, I fell out of touch with him. I wish him a very happy birthday!

PARTH BHALERAO (BHOOTHNATH RETURNS, 2014)

Parth Bhalerao with Bachchan in a still from Bhoothnath Returns.

I was scared before I met him for the first time, whether I would be able to even act or not. I went to meet him with our director Nitesh (Tiwari) sir, and touched his feet. He said ‘arre tum toh champion ho, mere bagal mein baitho’ He was like a friend to me throughout the shoot, and was able to match my energy. Once I was sitting, waiting for the shot to be done, and was drinking milk before it which I had to leave midway. Amit sir said into the mike ‘arre Nitesh jaldi karo, inka doodh Thanda ho raha hai’ (laughs) He would joke around with me. I would also constantly ask for Maggi when I felt hungry, he inculcated the habit of instead eating dry fruits which he would bring.

I am 23 now. He told me to stay in touch and tell him whenever I was in Mumbai, and he kept his word to meet. I have met him twice after the film, and once he even told me to bring him the DVD of my film Killa. He actually watched it, and told me he loved it. I will wish him like always on his birthday.

SMIT SHETH (BAGHBAN AND AANKHEIN)

Smit Sheth with Bachchan in Baghban.

Amitabh sir was a humble person to work with. He was a mega star, but one didn’t feel it. I did Baghban and Aankhein with him, and then straight met him at the premiere of Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, in which I acted alongside his son Abhishek. He quickly recognised me! The one thing I distinctly remember is that he would sit on three chairs stacked on top of each other, as he had such a height! He also had a collection of SUVs, I saw the Land Cruiser which he and Abhishek both used. I was acting till 2010 and then took a career deviation. I started pursuing academics, cleared my CA and currently I am 29, working with a consulting firm. Most actors and directors had the viewpoint that working in films is very risky, work is there today and not tomorrow. So security and stability wise I had to take a call. I wish good health and more success for him!

