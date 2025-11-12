Aryan Khan’s birthday throwback: When he invited all his childhood friends to The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

Aryan Khan has had a blockbuster year. The young director, who made a debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, is celebrating his 28th birthday today — and while many are waiting to see how he marks the day, we’re throwing it back to a moment that showed just how grounded he truly is.

Despite being born into one of India’s most famous families, Aryan has often been described by those who’ve worked with him as “one of the most humble directors” in the industry — a quality many say he owes to parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. That humility was on full display when he decided to include a special group of guests at his show’s premiere — his school friends.

Throwback to his sweet gesture for his school friends The grand premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was held on September 17 this year in Mumbai, and it quickly became one of the most talked-about events of the year. The red carpet saw Bollywood royalty, including Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar in attendance. But the photos that truly captured the internet’s heart weren’t of the stars; they were of Aryan posing with his childhood friends.

In a touching gesture, Aryan invited his school classmates to the screening, making sure they could be part of one of the most significant moments of his career. Later, a picture of Aryan with his friends went viral — paired with a throwback of their school days. The side-by-side shots shared by one of his friends struck a chord online, showing just how far they’d come together.