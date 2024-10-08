Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: A look into her cute moments with Shah Rukh Khan & their three kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam

Today, as Gauri Khan turns 54, we celebrate not just her birthday but also the incredible bond she shares with her children — Aryan (26), Suhana (24), and AbRam (11). In an old interview, the multi-hyphenated businesswoman spoke about her family life. “My life is with Shah Rukh and the kids. He is the best husband and father I could ever ask for. I always say that I am so fortunate to be with Shah Rukh Khan, the man. I don't come from a space where I gush and praise—the world is doing enough of that. I like to keep my love for him private and inside the doors of Mannat,” she said. The couple tied the knot in 1991. Gauri’s approach to motherhood is marked by a profound respect for each child’s individuality, fostering a nurturing and supportive family environment. Gauri's bond with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam

The couple welcomed their youngest son AbRam, in 2013 via surrogacy. When it comes to their relationship, Gauri’s playful interactions with him reflect a deep connection that is both tender and playful. In fact the love they felt for their son comes through in the amount of thought that went behind his name. “First of all, Hazrat Ibrahim in Islam is known as Abraham in the Bible, and in Judaism, it’s Abram. I thought that since my wife (Gauri Khan) is Hindu and I am Muslim, we wanted our kids to feel a sense of secularism at home. Many people didn’t like it, and it became a controversy, but I believe that in our home, we have the same secularism as our country,” said SRK.

Her relationship with her daughter Suhana is equally touching. The mother-daughter duo have a playful vibe that comes through on social media. In Karan Johar's cameo for Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, he made a reference to a group chat they all shared. “Gauri, you and I are aware of this you know, that Ananya, Suhana, Navya and Shanaya are all on a group chat. And I have FOMO (fear of missing out) that I am not on this group,” he said. Gauri appeared shocked at this and teased Karan saying, “You want to be on this group chat? What is so great about them that we don't have?”

Her relationship with her daughter, Suhana

As for the eldest Khan, Gauri and SRK welcomed Aryan a few years after their wedding. In an old Koffee With Karan episode, she revealed giving her son some dating advice saying, “Date as many girls as you want, till you decide to get married. And then full stop.” In another instance that showcased their heartwarming relationship, the duo was spotted at a KKR match in May. Aryan was seen erupting in laughter when a joke was shared among friends. In a following clip, his mother, Gauri Khan, caught sight of Aryan on the big screen and laughed at his playful antics, attempting to catch his attention from a few rows down.

Her relationships with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam remind us of the importance of family, happy birthday Gauri!