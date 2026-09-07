‘Happy birthday meri jaan’: Check out how Arshdeep Singh wished his girlfriend Samreen Kaur

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh turned romantic on Monday as he wished his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, on her birthday with a carousel of lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

Arshdeep with Samreen

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He shared a series of intimate moments with Samreen, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. From cosy pictures together on holidays to candid moments, the carousel screamed they are in love. Arshdeep even wrote different captions for each pic. “Happy birthday meri jaan My crazy smart mature beautiful partner” Check it out:

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{{^usCountry}} The cricketer kept the birthday wish simple and personal, letting the pictures do most of the talking. The post featured the couple posing together and sharing affectionate moments, and the last picture's caption further declared it. Arshdeep wrote “I love you so Moooooooooooch”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cricketer kept the birthday wish simple and personal, letting the pictures do most of the talking. The post featured the couple posing together and sharing affectionate moments, and the last picture's caption further declared it. Arshdeep wrote “I love you so Moooooooooooch”. {{/usCountry}}

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Samreen has frequently featured in Arshdeep's social media posts of late, with the two making their relationship increasingly visible to fans. Their public appearances and social media exchanges have also drawn attention.

The birthday post comes after the couple recently made headlines for another romantic gesture: matching tattoos. Arshdeep has an “SK” handwritten by Samreen on his upper arm, while Samreen has an “AS” in Arshdeep's handwriting, with both tattoos featuring a small red heart.

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The post quickly became a talking point among fans, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Samreen.